LINCOLN — This year’s Class D-1 state tournament was an open-and-Schutte case.
Senior Noah Schutte capped a sterling high school career with 25 points to lead No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to a commanding 76-31 win over No. 6 Southern Valley in the championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bears’ 45-point margin of victory was the largest in a state championship game — in any class. And it wrapped up a dominant week at the state tournament for LCC, which won its first two games in Lincoln by 38 and 16 points.
"We shot the ball real well, we kind of did everything real well,” LCC coach Todd Erwin said. "The kids have, all three games down here, performed well."
The Bears shot 56% from the floor (27 of 48) and knocked down 8 of 11 3-point attempts, including one by Ty Erwin, the coach’s son, seven seconds into the game.
"Every one of those shots were in rhythm. That helps the percentages a lot,” Todd Erwin said. "That helps the game go a lot easier and lets us up our press even more when we get a gap, and get after it, and speed it up. The faster we can play, the better we are.”
Schutte’s first basket, off one of his 10 rebounds, started a 21-4 run to end the first quarter and wiped out any chance of drama for the 9 a.m. tipoff. He added eight points in the second quarter, in which the Bears out-scored Southern Valley 22-3 to take a 48-11 lead at halftime.
“We’ve played in some bigger games this year with bigger crowds. You just can’t come out and be nervous. Everything’s just going to go wrong (if you do),” Schutte said. "You’ve just got to come out and be confident, play good defense and just play our game. That’s what we did today.”
Carter Bose scored 13 points to lead Southern Valley, which could never overcome LCC’s early avalanche. The Eagles shot 12 for 47 from the floor and made 1 of 14 3-point attempts.
"We didn’t come out with the confidence we showed in our first two games down here,” Southern Valley coach Tylor Fincher said. "Just kind of got shell-shocked a little bit. (LCC) came out with confidence. You could see it in their shooting. They’re a heck of a team. They’re definitely firing on all cylinders right now."
Schutte, who will play his college ball next season at Concordia, used his first state tournament to put the exclamation point on a prep career in which he surpassed 2,000 career points. He scored 73 points in the Bears’ three games in Lincoln, but said seeing his team’s lead grow to 40 points surprised even him.
"We were a little shocked, but right from the start our shots were falling,” Schutte said. "Our defense got us out in transition a little bit and we kept shooting the ball with confidence.”
Evan Haisch hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Ty Erwin added 15 points, shooting 3 for 3 from behind the arc to help bring LCC its first state championship in its current consolidation. Laurel-Concord won Class C-2 titles in 2001 and 1995.
"It’s just crazy. Our community supports us like crazy, all three of them do,” Ty Erwin said. "It’s just really great to bring this home for them, and hopefully, they can bring home a couple more.”
LCC (26-5) ....... 26 22 15 13 — 76
SV (21-6) ......... 8 3 16 4 — 31
LCC: Noah Schutte 9-16 7-11 25, Evan Haisch 6-9 2-2 18, Ty Erwin 5-8 2-3 15, Austin Hall 3-4 1-1 7, Cael Hartung 2-5 2-2 6, Wilton Roberts 1-1 0-0 3, Landen Boysen 1-2 0-0 2
Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games
1 of 18
Ogallala's Kadyn Marhenke shoots in front of Auburn's Josh Lambert during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder, left, and Ogallala's Adam Kroeger fight for a rebound during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn's Cameron Binder, center, passes the ball away from Ogallala's Ian Shaw, left, and Quenten Gillen during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ogallala Head Coach Andy GIllen watches his team take on Auburn during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge celebrates their class D1 championship over Southern Valley.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Ty Erwin celebrates a play against Southern Valley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte, left, Ty Erwin, second from left, and Cael Hartung, guard Southern Valley's Brody Yant during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Southern Valley's Beau Baily tries to keep the ball away from Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Austin Hall during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Evan Schmitt, left, and Southern Valley's Beau Baily scramble for a loose ball during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte shoots over Southern Valley's Clayton Berry during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Evan Haisch shoots a three-point basket against Southern Valley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Southern Valley's Clayton Berry, left, and Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Cael Hartung fight for the ballduring the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte shoots a basket against Southern Valley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte grabs a rebound over Southern Valley's Clayton Berry during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Noah Schutte blocks a shot by Southern Valley's Clayton Berry during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laurel-Concord Coleridge's Ty Erwin passes the ball against Southern Valley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
