LINCOLN — Senior Noah Schutte capped a stellar high school career by scoring a game-high 25 points to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to a dominant 76-31 win over Southern Valley in the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday morning.

It's the first state title for the program as three consolidated schools. Laurel-Concord last won a boys basketball championship in 2001.

The drama ended early. LCC (26-5) led 5-4 when a Schutte follow started a 21-4 run to end the opening quarter. LCC then ended the half on a 20-1 spurt in the second quarter to lead 48-11 at the half.

Evan Haisch hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for LCC. Ty Erwin was 3 for 3 from behind the arc and added 15 points.

Carter Bose had 13 to lead Southern Valley (21-6).

