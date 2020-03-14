LINCOLN — Senior Noah Schutte capped a stellar high school career by scoring a game-high 25 points to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to a dominant 76-31 win over Southern Valley in the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday morning.
It's the first state title for the program as three consolidated schools. Laurel-Concord last won a boys basketball championship in 2001.
The drama ended early. LCC (26-5) led 5-4 when a Schutte follow started a 21-4 run to end the opening quarter. LCC then ended the half on a 20-1 spurt in the second quarter to lead 48-11 at the half.
Evan Haisch hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for LCC. Ty Erwin was 3 for 3 from behind the arc and added 15 points.
Carter Bose had 13 to lead Southern Valley (21-6).
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
The action continues with six championship games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and you can follow our live coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.