LINCOLN — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge earned a berth in the Class D-1 boys state basketball tournament championship game with a 65-49 victory over No. 1-ranked North Platte St. Patrick's on Friday at the Devaney Center.

LCC will play the winner of Friday's Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family-Southern Valley for the D-1 state championship Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The victory by the Bears denied St. Patrick's a shot at the school's first state boys basketball championship since 1928.

There were 18 fouls called in the first quarter, 12 on St. Patrick's. The 25-5 Bears took advantage of those chance, making 11-of-15 free throws in the opening eight minutes while building a 20-12 lead.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

1 of 97