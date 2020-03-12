LINCOLN — Top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis struggled early but turned it on in the second half to defeat eighth-seeded Randolph 57-46 in the opening round of the Class D-2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“We had kind of a rough start and some of that was a credit to Randolph,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “It was a tough game. The first one is always difficult but we're happy we get to play tomorrow.”
Randolph looked like the better team early, particularly on defense by forcing the Flyers into nine first-quarter turnovers. That included six in seven possessions, one of which ended with a Keaton Backhaus steal and dunk on the other end.
Offensively for the Cardinals, Jamison Svehla scored all eight of his points in the period and assisted on a pair of buckets.
But St. Francis stayed patient and relied on its defense to create easy transition hoops. Trevor Pfeifer's steal and layup pulled the Flyers to within 16-13, and two Evan Foltz free throws made it a one-point game.
Randolph answered with a 5-0 run, which included a Backhaus 3. But St. Francis outscored the Cardinals 10-0 for the remainder of the half on buckets by Tanner Pfeifer and Trevor Pfeifer to give the Flyers the lead at halftime, 25-20.
St. Francis continued its run early in the third quarter on a pair of Tanner Pfeifer layups. Backhaus ended the run with a 3, the first of his three triples in the third quarter.
Randolph worked to pull within four (40-36) late in the third before a Tanner Pfeifer 3 at the buzzer gave the top-seeded Flyers a 43-36 advantage.
Justin Haselhorst opened the fourth with a put-back and-one to pull the Cardinals within four again, but St. Francis started finding seams in the Randolph zone and reeled off 11 straight points to take command.
“We did a little bit of a better job of attacking and not settling, and getting a little bit more high-percentage shots,” Kessler said. “And then we hit a couple 3s that spread the lead a little bit.”
The Flyers hit 4 of 6 from the free-throw line in the last 1:43 to seal the win.
Backhaus led Randolph with 19 points, and Haselhorst added 13.
The Pfeifers paced the Flyers. Tanner led the way with 21 points and Trevor had 20.
“Trevor and Tanner played big, and I thought both of them defensively were really good,” Kessler said. "Trevor had some tremendous blocks, and Tanner's pretty relentless on top of the 1-3-1 (zone defense) and we had a lot of guys step up defensively and give us good minutes today and we'll need more of the same tomorrow.”
Mullen saw a 49-40 fourth-quarter lead slip away, but held on in the final seconds to defeat O'Neill St. Mary's 51-49 in the opening round of the Class D-2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“It was a 4-5 matchup, definitely,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “It's what you expect down here at state. You don't get an easy one down here so it was good to come out on top. But, St. Mary's is very young and they'll be coming back down here in the years to come.”
St. Mary's cut into the Bronco lead and with less than a minute to play, Tate Thompson's 3 made it a one-possession game, 50-47.
Jordan Emerson made one of two free throws on the other end to put Mullen up by four points, then Aidan Hedstrom's put-pack with eight seconds left pulled the Cardinals within two at 51-49.
Adam Everitt then stole the in-bound pass and found Connor Semin who was fouled in the act of shooting with 2.5 seconds on the clock.
Semin missed his first free throw and Bulau called timeout. Semin intentionally missed his second shot. The fight for the rebound sent ball bouncing toward the St. Mary's bench, and by the time a Cardinal was able to grab it, the buzzer sounded.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A member of the janitorial staff carries a mop through the stand prior to the start of the Bellevue West game against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Lori Elkins, left, and Mary Jo Merfeld cheer on their respective children Omaha Skutt's Bradley Paragas and Andrew Merfeld as they take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink, left, wins the opening tipoff over Wahoo's Thomas Waido during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan gets fouled by Wahoo's Thomas Waido, right, as he tries to drive to the basket against Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of their state high school basketball tournament.
From left: Wahoo's Thomas Waido, and Gerardo Chavez Madrid try to keep Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez from passing the ball to Parker Hottovy during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament.
Wahoo's Garrett Grandgenett, right, fist bumps an official during pregame introductions during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Omaha Westside bench celebrates a 3-pointer against Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn scores against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn is guarded by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler shoots a 3-pointer against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Nate Glantz rebounds the ball against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler passes the ball to Louis Fidler against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn scores against Elkhorn's Caden Reynolds, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler rebounds the ball against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Gregory Bryant goes after a loose ball against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Gregory Hepburn motions for a charge call against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West fan section cheers as they take on Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin guards Elkhorn's Drew Chriso during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert scores against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Elkhorn fan section cheers as they take on Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn shoots a 3-pointer against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sparse fan sections cheer for Bellevue West and Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sparse fan sections cheer for Bellevue West and Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of the janitorial staff carries a mop through the stand prior to the start of the Bellevue West game against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt takes on Norris during the first day of the Nebraska state high school basketball tournament with mostly empty stands.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski marks people's hands as they enter the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tammy Hancock displays a button for Owen Hancock on the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ted Crouchley, left, and Claire Pelan use hand sanitizer in the lobby of the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Claire's brother Kyle Pelan plays for Elkhorn Mount Michael.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld shoots a three-point basket against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Tate Crawford high-fives his team during introductions during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparse crowd watches Omaha Skutt take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar shoots over Norris' Connor Price during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lori Elkins, left, and Mary Jo Merfeld cheer on their respective children Omaha Skutt's Bradley Paragas and Andrew Merfeld as they take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's MIchael Polcyn, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux bump elbows after the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher shoots in front of Norris' C.J. Hoodduring the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon dribbles down court against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An official wipes off the basketball during the Omaha Skutt and Norris game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink, left, wins the opening tipoff over Wahoo's Thomas Waido during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan gets fouled by Wahoo's Thomas Waido, right, as he tries to drive to the basket against Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of their state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Wahoo's Thomas Waido, and Gerardo Chavez Madrid try to keep Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez from passing the ball to Parker Hottovy during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Garrett Grandgenett, right, fist bumps an official during pregame introductions during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Triston Keeney gets his fingertips on a pass intended for Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez, right, drives into Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
