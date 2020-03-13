...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...RAIN AND SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON, THEN WILL
TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW OVERNIGHT. HEAVIEST SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE
BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 8AM SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
2 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FRIDAY NIGHT AND
SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis rolls past Mullen to advance to championship
LINCOLN — Trevor Pfeifer recorded 16 points and nine rebounds and Tanner Pfeifer had 11 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis rolled past No. 5 Mullen 74-35 on Friday afternoon in the Class D-2 state tournament semifinals at the Devaney Center.
The Flyers (27-0) forced 22 turnovers and limited the Broncos to 21.3% shooting (10 of 47) while reaching the program’s first final since winning Class D-2 in 2016. St. Francis, which will play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, will be making its 14th appearance in a state tournament championship game in 26 trips to state and will be bidding for its eighth title.
Mullen got 11 points from Brendon Walker and 10 points for Clayton Moore. The Broncos (22-6) will play in a third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
The crowd watching the Elkhorn Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt game was sparse because of coronavirus fears during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Only staff and immediate family were allowed in.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals

Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.

Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar batts away a shot from Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett after the play had been blown dead due to a foul at the Nebraska state basketball tournament.

Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez shoots a basket in the first half against Omaha Skutt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.

Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar stretches to keep a ball from going out of bounds in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.

Elkhorn Mount Michael's Parker Hottovy gives his opinion on who touched the ball last in the first half against Omaha Skutt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.

Omaha Skutt Head Coach Kyle Jurgens talks to his team during a timeout against Elkhorn Mount Michael during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.


Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, left, defends Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard as he takes a shot during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.

Omaha Skutt's Elijah Carbullido, left, and Tyson Gordon, both grab a rebound in the first half against Elkhorn Mount Michael Omaha Skutt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.

Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard, left, and Airan Lopez guard Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
