LINCOLN — Trevor Pfeifer recorded 16 points and nine rebounds and Tanner Pfeifer had 11 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis rolled past No. 5 Mullen 74-35 on Friday afternoon in the Class D-2 state tournament semifinals at the Devaney Center.

The Flyers (27-0) forced 22 turnovers and limited the Broncos to 21.3% shooting (10 of 47) while reaching the program’s first final since winning Class D-2 in 2016. St. Francis, which will play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, will be making its 14th appearance in a state tournament championship game in 26 trips to state and will be bidding for its eighth title.

Mullen got 11 points from Brendon Walker and 10 points for Clayton Moore. The Broncos (22-6) will play in a third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.

Mullen (22-6)..............................6 9 13 7—35

Humphrey St. Francis (27-0).......17 16 20 21—74

M: Trevor Kuncl 3, Clayton Moore 10, Brendon Walker 11, Jaden Emerson 3, Bryce McIntosh 6, Jared Finney 2.

HSF: Taylor Wemhoff 4, Justin Leifeld 7, Trevor Pfeifer 16, Tanner Pfeifer 11, Evan Foltz 9, Dylan Wemhoff 6, Landon Kush 2, Haustyn Forner 6, Kolbe Classen 4, Jack Lubischer 3, Jaden Kosch 4, Austin Leifeld 2.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals

