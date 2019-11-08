No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis def. No. 1 Lawrence-Nelson 25-19, 12-25, 25-12, 21-25, 15-13

Trailing 6-0 in the fifth set, the situation looked dire for the Flyers. But they responded with an 8-0 run to get back into the match. Then had another 5-0 spurt down 9-8 that helped carry them into the final. Caitlin Jarosz’s kill sealed the win.

“I thought it was over. ... That’s just the game of volleyball,” St. Francis coach Dean Korus said when his team was down 6-0.

Allison Weidner finished with 14 kills, Peighton Eisenmenger had 24 assists and Alissa Kosch recorded 21 digs for St. Francis, which reached its first final since finishing as Class D-1 runner-up in 2007.

Hallie Epley had 18 kills and Karigan Drudik had 16 kills and three blocks for Lawrence-Nelson, which was plagued by serving and attack errors throughout the match.

“It was a huge obstacle,” Lawrence-Nelson coach Jamie Lay said. “We’d work really hard to get something going and then we’d have a serving error. We’d make a good dig and then we’d have a hitting error. It hurt our momentum a lot.

“I definitely credit St. Francis — they played a cleaner game than we did today.”

Lawrence-Nelson (30-5)................19 25 12 25 13

Humphrey St. Francis (24-4)..........25 12 25 21 15

LN (kills-aces-blocks): Emma Epley 1-0-2, Elsa Jorgensen 0-0-1, Taylor Harrington 6-2-0, Karigan Drudik 16-1-3, Annie McCartney 7-1-0, Allison Miller 0-0-0, Emily Miller 7-0-1, Hallie Epley 18-3-0. Totals 55-7-7.

HSF: Alissa Kosch 0-0-0, Allison Weidner 14-3-6, Kylee Wessel 9-2-0, Makenna Krings 1-0-0, Lauren Pfeifer 1-2-0, Caitlin Jarosz 5-0-1, Peighton Eisenmenger 4-0-0. Totals 34-7-7.

Set assists: LN 46 (Harrington 34, McCartney 12), HSF 24 (Eisenmenger 24).

No. 2 BDS def. No. 4 Wynot 20-25, 25-11, 14-25, 30-28, 15-2

The Eagles fended off four match points in the fourth set then dominated the fifth to earn a chance to defend their state title.

“Resiliency — that’s the key today,” BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said. “(Thursday) at our pep rally, I told the team that whoever has the most heart this weekend is going to be the team that prevails.”

Late in the fourth set, Regan Alfs, Jordan Bolte and Macy Kamler all had kills to stave off the first three match points and the Eagles survived a fourth match point via a passing error by the Blue Devils. BDS put the fourth set away on an ace by Bolte and a kill by Kamler.

BDS was led by the hitting attack of Kamler (19 kills), Alfs (18 kills) and Mariah Silva (14 kills). Bolte finished with 25 assists and Alf had 19 assists for the Eagles, who ended the match with 13 consecutive points.

Karley Heimes had 12 kills for Wynot.

Wynot (25-4).............25 11 25 28 2

BDS (29-4)..............20 25 14 30 15

W (kills-aces-blocks): Kaitlyn Heimes 7-0-4, Noelle Wieseler 0-0-0, Emersyn Sudbeck 0-0-0, Karley Heimes 12-0-2, Edyn Sudbck 7-1-0, Shaelee Planer 5-0-4, Katelyn Heine 3-2-3, Autumn Lawson 0-0-1, Michaela Lange 0-0-0, Chloe Heimes 0-0-0, Whitney Hochstein 6-0-4, Kendra Pinkelman 0-0-0. Totals40-4-18.

BDS (kills-aces-blocks): Mariah Silva 14-0-4, Taylor Silva 1-0-3, Taryn Fiala 0-2-0, Macy Kamler 19-0-3, Jordan Bolte 3-0-0, Malory Dickson 0-2-0, Kaylee Noel 0-0-0, Regan Alfs 18-0-0. Totals 55-2-12.

Set assists: W 37 (Em.Sudbeck 22, Ed.Sudbeck 12, Heimes 2, Wieseler 1), BDS 52 (Bolte 25, Alfs 19, M.Silva 2, T.Silva 2, Kamler 2, Dickson 2).

— Terry Douglass

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball day two

1 of 7

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball day one

1 of 87