LINCOLN — It only took 1½ hours for Hartington Cedar Catholic to bust the Class D-1 girls basketball state tournament bracket.

The No. 8-seeded Trojans, which had won seven games in the regular season, led for all of the last three quarters to stun top-seeded Weeping Water 54-49 at Lincoln Southwest.

“It's great. The confidence now that they're getting from this is tremendous,” Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. “They feel like they can take on the world right now, which is perfect. I'm not going to hold them back from that.”

Weeping Water entered the game with a 25-1 record and boasted two players who had scored more than 450 points each this season — junior Grace Cave (18.6 points per game) and senior Peyton Barrett (17.8).

Cave finished with a game-high 26 points, including 10-of-26 from the field. Barrett was held scoreless in the first half and finished with nine.

The underdog Trojans countered with an efficient and balanced attack. Senior forward Abby Hochstein finished with a team-best 13 points to go with eight rebounds, while junior guard Brynn Wortmann tacked on 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Makenna Noecker finished with 11 points, including 5-of-6 free throws in the final 40.8 seconds to seal the shocker.

Senior guard Aiden Wortmann added nine points, all in the third quarter, and seven rebounds before fouling out, while junior post Brooklyn Kuehn came off the bench to hit 8-of-10 free throws and added a game-high 12 rebounds.

Cedar Catholic finished 41.7% (15-of-36) from the field and advantages in rebounding (40-18) and free-throw shooting (22-of-31 to 9-of-18) helped the Trojans overcome 19 turnovers.

Weeping Water was limited to 33.3% (19-of-57) from the field, including 2-of-24 from 3-point range.

Cedar Catholic made just three field goals in the fourth quarter, but the last one was a Brynn Wortmann 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining that put the Trojans in front 47-39. Weeping Water closed to within 49-45 with a Barrett layup with 90 seconds left to set up Noecker's game-ending prowess at the free-throw line.

“Everybody grows up,” coach Wortmann said. “You're getting farther into the season, so these girls are realizing what they can or can't do. We've been playing for how many months now. They're listening to what we're talking about. They're doing what we're asking them to as well. So they're getting themselves into good positions to make good decisions, and then good plays for themselves.”

Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-13).........10 13 11 20—54

Weeping Water (25-2)........................6 11 14 18—49

HCC: Makenna Noecker 2-7 7-9 11; Abby Hochstein 5-6 3-5 13; Aiden Wortmann 4-7 1-1 9; Megan Heimes 0-3 1-3 1; Brynn Wortmann 4-11 2-3 12; Brooklyn Kuehn 0-2 8-10 8. Totals: 15-36 22-31 54.

WW: Reagan Aronson 0-4 0-0 0; Jamison Twomey 1-4 0-0 3; Karley Ridge 2-6 3-6 7; Bailee Nissen 1-5 0-1 2; Reba Wilson 1-2 0-2 2; Grace Cave 10-26 6-8 26; Peyton Barrett 4-10 0-1 9.

— Nick Benes

Fremont Bergan 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 30

The defending champs did just that in their state tournament opener on Thursday.

They defended.

Class D-1 No. 4 Fremont Bergan held sixth-ranked Maywood-Hayes Center in check for most of a 44-30 win in the girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.

“The old cliche (or) adage is that defense wins championships,” Knights coach Nate Pribnow said, “and hopefully that comes true for us.”

Bergan limited the Wolves to 11 field goals — including two each in the first and fourth quarters — in holding a fourth straight postseason opponent below 35 points.

After Maywood-Hayes Center had pulled within two at 17-15 with three minutes to play in the first half, the Knights scored the game’s next 12 points.

A pair of 3-pointers from Lily Bojanski — including one at the buzzer — pushed Bergan to an eight point halftime lead. Allie DeGroff’s bucket to open the third — she scored in the first minute of all four quarters — and four points from Lauren Baker gave the Knights a lead that would never dip below double digits the rest of the way.

Pribnow said it was Bojanski, who averaged 3.1 points per game this season, that provided the spark.

“She was kind of the difference there,” he said. “They did a good job face-guarding Lauren Baker, and I think we’re going to see that as this tournament continues. It was other players stepping up and I thought we rebounded a lot better on the defensive side and kept some of those easy putbacks away from them.”

Baker still led the way with 17, while DeGroff finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Maywood-Hayes center got eight points and six boards from senior Jaycee Lapp, but the Wolves were a combined 11-of-41 (26.8 percent) from the field.

“They hit some huge 3-pointers when we switched a little bit to a zone,” Wolves coach Kimberly Stengel said. “They’re a solid team, solid posts, great guards, so credit to them on that.”

Maywood-Hayes Center (23-4)..........7 8 10 5—30

Fremont Bergan (15-9).................13 10 12 9—44

M-HC: Ashlin Broz 6, Avery Johnson 6, Jaycee Lapp 8, Jaycee Widener 5, Kiley Hejtmanek 3, Alexis Wood 2.

FB: Lily Bojanski 9, Kaia McIntyre 7, Allie DeGroff 11, Lauren Baker 17.

— Nick Rubek

