...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO
UPPER 50S IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, COMBINED WITH
HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OVER 40 MPH WILL MAKE
ANY FIRES STARTS HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
065 SEWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078
SALINE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089
GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE DELAYED
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
BASKETBALL
Class D-1: Hartington Cedar Catholic stuns top-seeded Weeping Water; Fremont Bergan advances
By Nick Benes and Nick Rubek
World-Herald staff writers
LINCOLN — It only took 1½ hours for Hartington Cedar Catholic to bust the Class D-1 girls basketball state tournament bracket.
The No. 8-seeded Trojans, which had won seven games in the regular season, led for all of the last three quarters to stun top-seeded Weeping Water 54-49 at Lincoln Southwest.
“It's great. The confidence now that they're getting from this is tremendous,” Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. “They feel like they can take on the world right now, which is perfect. I'm not going to hold them back from that.”
Weeping Water entered the game with a 25-1 record and boasted two players who had scored more than 450 points each this season — junior Grace Cave (18.6 points per game) and senior Peyton Barrett (17.8).
Cave finished with a game-high 26 points, including 10-of-26 from the field. Barrett was held scoreless in the first half and finished with nine.
The underdog Trojans countered with an efficient and balanced attack. Senior forward Abby Hochstein finished with a team-best 13 points to go with eight rebounds, while junior guard Brynn Wortmann tacked on 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Makenna Noecker finished with 11 points, including 5-of-6 free throws in the final 40.8 seconds to seal the shocker.
Senior guard Aiden Wortmann added nine points, all in the third quarter, and seven rebounds before fouling out, while junior post Brooklyn Kuehn came off the bench to hit 8-of-10 free throws and added a game-high 12 rebounds.
Cedar Catholic finished 41.7% (15-of-36) from the field and advantages in rebounding (40-18) and free-throw shooting (22-of-31 to 9-of-18) helped the Trojans overcome 19 turnovers.
Weeping Water was limited to 33.3% (19-of-57) from the field, including 2-of-24 from 3-point range.
Cedar Catholic made just three field goals in the fourth quarter, but the last one was a Brynn Wortmann 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining that put the Trojans in front 47-39. Weeping Water closed to within 49-45 with a Barrett layup with 90 seconds left to set up Noecker's game-ending prowess at the free-throw line.
“Everybody grows up,” coach Wortmann said. “You're getting farther into the season, so these girls are realizing what they can or can't do. We've been playing for how many months now. They're listening to what we're talking about. They're doing what we're asking them to as well. So they're getting themselves into good positions to make good decisions, and then good plays for themselves.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-13).........10 13 11 20—54
Weeping Water (25-2)........................6 11 14 18—49
The defending champs did just that in their state tournament opener on Thursday.
They defended.
Class D-1 No. 4 Fremont Bergan held sixth-ranked Maywood-Hayes Center in check for most of a 44-30 win in the girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.
“The old cliche (or) adage is that defense wins championships,” Knights coach Nate Pribnow said, “and hopefully that comes true for us.”
Bergan limited the Wolves to 11 field goals — including two each in the first and fourth quarters — in holding a fourth straight postseason opponent below 35 points.
After Maywood-Hayes Center had pulled within two at 17-15 with three minutes to play in the first half, the Knights scored the game’s next 12 points.
A pair of 3-pointers from Lily Bojanski — including one at the buzzer — pushed Bergan to an eight point halftime lead. Allie DeGroff’s bucket to open the third — she scored in the first minute of all four quarters — and four points from Lauren Baker gave the Knights a lead that would never dip below double digits the rest of the way.
Pribnow said it was Bojanski, who averaged 3.1 points per game this season, that provided the spark.
“She was kind of the difference there,” he said. “They did a good job face-guarding Lauren Baker, and I think we’re going to see that as this tournament continues. It was other players stepping up and I thought we rebounded a lot better on the defensive side and kept some of those easy putbacks away from them.”
Baker still led the way with 17, while DeGroff finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Maywood-Hayes center got eight points and six boards from senior Jaycee Lapp, but the Wolves were a combined 11-of-41 (26.8 percent) from the field.
“They hit some huge 3-pointers when we switched a little bit to a zone,” Wolves coach Kimberly Stengel said. “They’re a solid team, solid posts, great guards, so credit to them on that.”
Maywood-Hayes Center (23-4)..........7 8 10 5—30
Fremont Bergan (15-9).................13 10 12 9—44
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round
1 of 22
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone guards Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown shoots a free throw late in the game against Sidney during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Skylee Urbanski fouls Sidney's Nicole Birner during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown passes the ball against Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Ellie Apfel, left, and Rebecca Mader hug after they defeated Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen shoots over Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles dribbles away from Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.