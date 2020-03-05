LINCOLN — It only took 1½ hours for Hartington Cedar Catholic to bust the Class D-1 bracket.
The Trojans, who won seven games in the regular season, led for the final three quarters to stun top-seeded Weeping Water.
“It’s great. The confidence now that they’re getting from this is tremendous,” Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. “They feel like they can take on the world right now, which is perfect. I’m not going to hold them back from that.”
Weeping Water entered the game 25-1 and boasted two players who had scored more than 450 points this season — junior Grace Cave (18.6 points per game) and senior Peyton Barrett (17.8).
Cave, a UNO commit, finished with a game-high 26 points, but she went just 10 of 26 from the field. Barrett was held scoreless in the first half and finished with nine.
The Trojans countered with an efficient and balanced attack. Senior forward Abby Hochstein finished with a team-best 13 points to go with eight rebounds, while junior guard Brynn Wortmann tacked on 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Makenna Noecker finished with 11 points, including 5 of 6 free throws in the final 40.8 seconds to seal the win.
Senior guard Aiden Wortmann added nine points, all in the third quarter, and seven rebounds before fouling out, while junior post Brooklyn Kuehn came off the bench to hit 8-of-10 free throws and added a game-high 12 rebounds.
Cedar Catholic shot 41.7% (15 of 36) from the field and had huge advantages in rebounding (40-18) and free-throw shooting (22 of 31 to 9 of 18).
Weeping Water was limited to 33.3% (19 of 57) from the field, including 2 of 24 from 3-point range.
Cedar Catholic made three field goals in the fourth quarter, but the last one was a Brynn Wortmann 3-pointer at the 3:47 mark that put the Trojans in front 47-39. Weeping Water closed to 49-45 with a Barrett layup with 90 seconds left to set up Noecker’s final free throws.
“Everybody grows up,” coach Wortmann said. “You’re getting farther into the season, so these girls are realizing what they can or can’t do. We’ve been playing for how many months now. They’re listening to what we’re talking about. They’re doing what we’re asking them to as well. So they’re getting themselves into good positions to make good decisions and then good plays for themselves.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-13).........10 13 11 20—54
Weeping Water (25-2)........................6 11 14 18—49
The defending champs did just that in their state tournament opener on Thursday.
They defended.
Class D-1 No. 4 Fremont Bergan held sixth-ranked Maywood-Hayes Center in check for most of a 44-30 win in the girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.
“The old cliche (or) adage is that defense wins championships,” Knights coach Nate Pribnow said, “and hopefully that comes true for us.”
Bergan limited the Wolves to 11 field goals — including two each in the first and fourth quarters — in holding a fourth straight postseason opponent below 35 points.
After Maywood-Hayes Center had pulled within two at 17-15 with three minutes to play in the first half, the Knights scored the game’s next 12 points.
A pair of 3-pointers from Lily Bojanski — including one at the buzzer — pushed Bergan to an eight point halftime lead. Allie DeGroff’s bucket to open the third — she scored in the first minute of all four quarters — and four points from Lauren Baker gave the Knights a lead that would never dip below double digits the rest of the way.
Pribnow said it was Bojanski, who averaged 3.1 points per game this season, that provided the spark.
“She was kind of the difference there,” he said. “They did a good job face-guarding Lauren Baker, and I think we’re going to see that as this tournament continues. It was other players stepping up and I thought we rebounded a lot better on the defensive side and kept some of those easy putbacks away from them.”
Baker still led the way with 17, while DeGroff finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Maywood-Hayes center got eight points and six boards from senior Jaycee Lapp, but the Wolves were a combined 11-of-41 (26.8 percent) from the field.
“They hit some huge 3-pointers when we switched a little bit to a zone,” Wolves coach Kimberly Stengel said. “They’re a solid team, solid posts, great guards, so credit to them on that.”
Maywood-Hayes Center (23-4)..........7 8 10 5—30
Fremont Bergan (15-9).................13 10 12 9—44
Chambers-Wheeler Central 58, Dundy County-Stratton 36
A start so nice they did it twice.
Class D-1 No. 3 Chambers-Wheeler Central used an 18-3 first quarter and a 17-5 run to open the third to run away with a 58-36 win over sixth-ranked Dundy County-Stratton on Thursday in the opening round of the girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.
“We focus a lot on getting off to a good start so we can kind of dictate the pace of the game, not get into that slowdown teams want to get us into and keep the pace going,” Renegades coach Laurel O’Malley said.
A press that sped things up led to 18 DC-S turnovers, with 15 of those coming in the first and third quarters. C-WC took advantage, outscoring the Tigers by a combined 39-14 in those two frames.
“They jumped on us early,” DC-S coach Matt Thomas said. “They just kind of riled us there. And then they got some easy buckets in transition off of their press.”
That sort of pace is by design, O’Malley said.
“They’re very athletic and we’ve worked a lot on just getting up and down the floor,” she said of her team. “We make our practices fast. Every drill that we do is fast just so that we can stay in that shape and continue to run throughout the whole game.”
Senior forward Taylor Peter had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead C-WC. Morgan Ramsey also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards. Junior Rachel Dierks chipped in eight points and five rebounds.
All three are 6-footers, something Thomas said played a part in the Tigers’ success Thursday. His team, which was the D-1 runner-up a year ago, doesn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-10 on the roster.
“You multiply that height by that athleticism and it’s not a good combination for us,” he said. “You can’t simulate that in practice. You just have to give a lot of credit to them. They’re a dang good basketball team.”
McKinzie Baney led the Tigers with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The win moves C-WC into Friday’s semifinal round for the first time since 2011. They had lost in the first round of their previous two state tournament appearances.
LINCOLN — Strong free-throw shooting allowed Pleasanton to avoid a first-round upset in the Class D-1 girls basketball state tournament Thursday afternoon.
Sixth-seeded Pender battled back from two double-digit deficits. But the third-seeded Bulldogs made 34 of 46 free-throw attempts for 73.9 percent throughout the 32-minute contest to claim a 66-56 victory over Pender at Lincoln Southwest High.
"Hey, we shot better than the Huskers, right?" Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. "Those girls go into the state environment and knocked down free those — you have to knock down free throws to win games. I thought we did that. I’m proud of the girls for going up there and knocking them done."
The Pendragons (17-12) didn’t have as many opportunities at the free-throw line. They sank 8 of 15 attempts.
Pender junior guard Ashley Ostrand posted a game-high 30 points.
The Bulldogs (26-0) had seven different players score with junior forward Kaci Pierce netting 20 points. Junior guard Cadee Nichols sank three 3-points and finished with 15 points. Nichols hurt her left ankle during practice Monday. Although there was some noticeable pain, she shot 50 percent from the floor and grabbed five rebounds.
"She’s tough and fought through it," Arensdorf said. "We needed her and she came up big."
Nichols drained a shot from beyond the arc with about four minutes left in the first half to stretch the Bulldogs’ advantage to 32-20.
The Pendragons responded by scoring nine consecutive points and pulled within three points on a layup by Zoey Lehmkuhl with about a minute left in the half.
Nichols sank a jumper in the final seconds to give the Bulldogs a 36-31 halftime lead.
The Pendragons started the second half strong. They scored the first seven points of the third quarter and seized a one-point lead on a Reese Kneifl putback.
The Bulldogs regained the lead about 30 seconds latter on a layup by Pierce.
Over the next 11 minutes, the Bulldogs added on. With nearly two minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs were ahead 60-50.
The Pendragons didn’t give in, however. Ostrand scored six straight points in a 13-second span to cut the deficit to four points.
The Bulldogs made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
"We knew it was going to be a game of runs," Arensdorf said. "Pender is a very good basketball team. They come from a conference that’s absolutely loaded. They’re a good team. Ostrand is a stud. She’s really fast. We all had to help each other out on her."
The Pendragons had chances but missed several high-percentage looks throughout the game. They also shot just 31.3 percent, which was significantly less than the Bulldogs’ 43.8 percent.
"We missed too many bunnies tonight," Pender coach Luke Hoffman said. "There was too many shots around the hoop that we didn’t get in there. You get three of those and it’s a different ball game with two minutes left to play."
With the victory, the Bulldogs advance to the semifinals for the third consecutive year. They’ve lost in the semifinals the last two years and are in search of the program’s first state championship.
The Bulldogs will play second-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central (26-1) at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
"We have to get over the hump," Arensdorf said. "If we play like we did today, we have a chance."
