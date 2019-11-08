No. 4 Fremont Bergan def. No. 2 Pleasanton 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20

The Knights prevailed for the second straight year in the state semifinal against Pleasanton.

“I told the girls, ‘Don’t let this define the season that we’ve had,’ ” Bulldog coach Shane Nordby said. “We’ve had a great season.”

They’re a great group of girls. They worked hard and I told them to let it hurt a little bit and then use it to drive you tomorrow. We still want to finish the season with a win.”

Pleasanton finished with a 68-48 advantage in kills, but Bergan had an 8-3 advantage in blocks and a 5-3 margin in aces. Bergan also got 20 kills from Allie DeGroff, 11 kills and three blocks from Lauren Baker and eight kills and five blocks from left-hander Hannah Frost. Katy Lindner led Pleasanton with 20 kills.

“It was just two tough teams competing. … I felt it could have gone either way,” Bulldog coach Shane Nordby said.

After falling behind 6-1 in the third set, Pleasanton put together a 6-1 run to go ahead 19-18. The Bulldogs served for the set leading 24-23, but Bergan pulled it out with a pair of kills and an ace by DeGroff.

“That third set with us, we shanked the last two balls. That could have been a game-changer had we won,” Norby said.

Pleasanton (31-2) 23 25 24 20

Fremont Bergan 25 21 26 25

P (kills-aces-blocks): Paige Weisdorfer 0-2-0, Natalie Siegel 3-1-1, Isabelle Paitz 14-0-1, Kinsey Lindner 3-0-1, Katelyn Lindner 20-0-4, Kaci Pierce 10-0-1, Chelsea Fisher 8-0-0.

FB: Kaia McIntyre 0-1-2, Allie DeGroff 20-1-0, Lauren Baker 11-0-3, Emma Walz 7-1-5, Kennedy Bacon 2-2-1, Hannah Frost 8-0-5.

Set assists: P 56 (P. Wesdorfer, Siegel 49, Pierce 1, Fisher 4), FB 49 (McIntyre 49).

No. 1 Diller-Odell def. Hartington CC 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Diller-Odell remained on track to capture its first state title, getting a match-high 18 kills from Karli Heidemann. The freshman also had five digs, four aces and one assist.

Diller-Odell (35-1) 25 25 25

Hartington CC (19-13) 23 19 22

DO (kills-aces-blocks): Mackenzie Vitosh 7-2-1, Emily Swanson 7-0-0, Addison Heidemann 2-3-1, Ava Lovitt 2-0-1, Madelyn Meyerle 0-1-0, Karli Heidemann 18-4-1.

HCC: Laney Kathol 5-0-0, Brynn Wortmann 5-3-1, Aiden Wortmann 1-0-1, Kenlee Goeden 8-0-0, Abigail Hockstein 10-2-0, Tori Arens 0-1-0, Brooklyn Kuehn 4-0-1.

Set assists: DO 35 (Vitosh 1, A. Heidemann 29, Lovitt 4, K. Heidemann 1), HCC 30 (B. Wortmann 1, A. Wortmann 26, Goeden 1, Kuehn 1)

