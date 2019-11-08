The Knights prevailed for the second straight year in the state semifinal against Pleasanton.
“I told the girls, ‘Don’t let this define the season that we’ve had,’ ” Bulldog coach Shane Nordby said. “We’ve had a great season.”
They’re a great group of girls. They worked hard and I told them to let it hurt a little bit and then use it to drive you tomorrow. We still want to finish the season with a win.”
Pleasanton finished with a 68-48 advantage in kills, but Bergan had an 8-3 advantage in blocks and a 5-3 margin in aces. Bergan also got 20 kills from Allie DeGroff, 11 kills and three blocks from Lauren Baker and eight kills and five blocks from left-hander Hannah Frost. Katy Lindner led Pleasanton with 20 kills.
“It was just two tough teams competing. … I felt it could have gone either way,” Bulldog coach Shane Nordby said.
After falling behind 6-1 in the third set, Pleasanton put together a 6-1 run to go ahead 19-18. The Bulldogs served for the set leading 24-23, but Bergan pulled it out with a pair of kills and an ace by DeGroff.
“That third set with us, we shanked the last two balls. That could have been a game-changer had we won,” Norby said.
Set assists: DO 35 (Vitosh 1, A. Heidemann 29, Lovitt 4, K. Heidemann 1), HCC 30 (B. Wortmann 1, A. Wortmann 26, Goeden 1, Kuehn 1)
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende spikes the ball over Hastings' Haley Schram and Hayden Stephenson during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard West's Gabrielle Nordaker hugs a coach after being eliminated by Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna senior Ben Jacobson sports a 4 the 4 shirt in honor of the four Gretna students who were killed in a car accident earlier in the year. Most Gretna students in attendance had some kind of personalized tribute shirt to honor the girls during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Molly Ramsey and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Brianna Stai and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Billie Kircher is blocked by Platteview's Anna Koehler and Aubrey Staudt during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Platteview's Aubrey Staudt, Rachel Macdonald, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray celebrate a point during the third set of the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's players Avery Mackling, Shaina Russell, Hannah Kathol and head coach Mike Brandon celebrate a point the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Lydia Yost and Skylar McCune celebrate a point agains Millard West's during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's head coach Mike Brandon sports a ribbon on his belt loop during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Morgan Sangl celebrates a point during the fourth set against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna and Millard West complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament alongside Class B between Platteview and Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Ibinye-Olivia Green, left, talks to teammate Mia Mroczek before the start of their game against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka, left, and Katherine Galligan collide as they return a serve against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch races to keep the volleyball in bounds as assistant coaches clear the bench to get out of her way against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka watches the ball fly through the air against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio South's Breckyn Moore spikes the ball as Elkhorn South's Kaitlin Thiebauth, left, and Karly Sylvestere jump up for the block during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball against Northwest Claire Caspersen and Lauren Hauser during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal celebrates a first set point against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North celebrates their victory in the second set over Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Samantha Riggs bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin celebrates a point in the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North players celebrate a point during the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens celebrates a point during the second set against Papio in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Norah Sis delivers a hit against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Jamison Bac and Norah Sis collide during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament against Millard North at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Logan Jeffus celebrates a point in the first set against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch embrace after defeating Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Erica Fenn delivers a serve to Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Lauren Anderson bumps a pass against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Sadie Millard delivers a spike against Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate after defeating Millard West During the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Platteview and Norris complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Northwest's Macey Bosard and Sophia McKinney dive for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Atley Carey and Annika Evans fumble the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Kelsey Perrotto dives for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein celebrates with her team during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Northwest's Sophia McKinney and Macey Bosard dive for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi makes a kill against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South celebrate their quarterfinal win over Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Ava Legrand and her teammates celebrate their quarterfinal sweep against Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch serves against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Madison Woodin makes a save against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks serves against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch sets up a play against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Madison Woodin sets the ball against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks hits the ball over the net against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook watches the Class A state volleyball quarterfinal featuring Papio South and Elkhorn South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Madison Woodin keeps the ball in play against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates winning the match against Northwest during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Mattie Johnson reacts after a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's Mary Taylor serves the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Sarah Wamsley and Alecca Campbell colide while diving for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Alecca Campbell and Sarah Wamsley collide while diving for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Alecca Campbell goes up against Duchesne's Caroline Ortman during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's student section cheers during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's Kobie Patten celebrates a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Brynna Ross and Sarah Wamsley both dive for a ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
An NSAA official holds a ball for a timeout during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.