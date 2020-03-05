LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart’s state tournament experience showed in its first-round contest. The Irish, who have qualified for the state tournament nine straight years, forced 29 turnovers by the Wolves, who were making their first state appearance since 2005.

“They played tremendous defense,” Loomis coach Stacia Fertig said. “We knew they’d be long, that they’d have quick hands and that we would have to take care of the ball. Coming in, I knew they’d be tough to beat. With Alexis (Billeter) out, we knew it would be tough.”

Sacred Heart pulled away after halftime, holding Loomis to 26.7 percent in the game.

“That’s just kind of who we are,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “We thought we could pressure their guards into some turnovers and frustrate them. We were really worried about (Darla) Thorell inside. She’s tough. She’s strong, and there were times we fouled too much. Overall, our defense was really good.”

Loomis (19-7).............5 8 4 10—27

FCSH (25-3)..............15 14 10 14—53

L: Georgia Crandall 10, Baylee Horner 2, Darla Thorell 10, Hanna Stewart 2, Paige Booe 3.

FCSH: Rachel Magdanz 11, DeLanie Witt 2, Ella Simon 5, McKenzie Witt 3, Emma Littrel 3, Erison Vonderschmidt 9, Olivia Eickhoff 6, Danielle Bippes 12, Macy Keller 2.

— Dan Zielinski

Mullen 60, BDS 54

Samantha Moore will always be a coach’s kid. And she showed why down the stretch Thursday in her team’s state opener.

The Mullen junior made all the right plays in the Broncos’ win, including calling a crucial timeout in the final minute of a one-possession game.

“Unbelievable,” Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said of Moore’s effort, which also included going 8 of 8 from the foul line in the final 43 seconds.

It was the first state tournament win in program history, and came after an emotional week for Moore and her team. Early last week, her father, former Mullen boys coach Rusty Moore, died after a lengthy battle with a brain tumor.

Samantha said she thought of her dad when she stepped to the stripe in the closing stages.

“My pet peeve — well, my dad’s pet peeve — is free throws win games, so all season I work on free throws,” Moore said. “And I walked up to the line, I was like ‘OK, free throws win games.’ Believe in myself and I knew I was going to make them.”

The second attempt on her third trip to the line didn’t appear likely to go in, and Moore yelled “off!” to teammates just before it splashed through.

“Somebody was smiling down on that one for sure,” Svoboda said.

Ten of her team-high 27 points came in the final quarter as Mullen tried to fend off the BDS comeback. A lead of 12 to begin the fourth quarter shrank to two in the final minute.

On the ensuing possession, a scramble for the ball near the Mullen bench nearly resulted in a turnover. But Moore — on the opposite side of the court — called a timeout that kept the ball with the Broncos.

“Her and I coordinated. I think we were calling it at the exact same time,” Svoboda said. “She has got a very high basketball IQ and we were definitely on the same page.”

Taylor Svoboda chipped in 15 points for the Broncos, who will meet No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis Friday in the 3:45 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Center.

Macy Kamler led all scorers with 30 points for BDS, including 21 in the fourth quarter as her team fought back.

BDS (18-6).......6  10  10  28—54

Mullen (26-1)...9  14  15  22—60

BDS: Macy Kamler 30, Rylee Haecker 6, Taylor Silva 2, Regan Alfs 10, JessaLynn Hudson 6.

M: Shelby Welsh 4, Samantha Moore 27, Kylie Licking 1, Taylor Svoboda 15, Madison Jones 7, Brook McCully 6.

— Nick Rubek

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Sterling 53

LINCOLN — The top team in D-2 found its happy place Thursday in the world of Weidner.

Humphrey St. Francis got a do-it-all effort from junior guard Allison Weidner, who filled up the stat sheet to the tune of 20 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

“She’s fabulous,” Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “She understands the game so well. She’s always playing at a high level, but she knows when we need a big play and she’s bound to go make it.”

Weidner put that knack for the moment on full display in the second half as Sterling attempted to overcome a 29-4 Flyer run that spanned three quarters and more than 10 minutes of game time.

There was a steal and score in the later stages of the third quarter that helped spark things when it looked like Sterling might make a run. And then back-to-back HSF possessions early in the fourth, when Weidner assisted on buckets that kept her team’s lead at 16. And a block and rebound later in the final frame when the Flyer lead had dwindled to single digits.

“Allison’s a gamer,” Reichmuth said.

Alissa Kosch added 17 for HSF, including four 3-pointers.

Sterling freshman Macy Richardson led all scorers with 24 points, including 16 in the second half before going down with an ankle injury in the closing seconds of the game. 

Sterling (20-8)........................10    4   18  21—53

Humphrey St Francis (24-2)....18  14  18  10—60

S: Macy Richardson 24, Ella Wingert 5, Kaity Wusk 6, Katy Boldt 6, Belle Haner 2, Colby Thies 10.

HSF: Allison Weidner 20, Jalyssa Hastreiter 6, Kyleigh Sjuts 1, Lauren Pfeifer 7, Kayle Stricklin 9, Alissa Kosch 17.

— Nick Rubek

Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39

Despite shooting 0 for 16 on 3-pointers in the first half, the defending champs used a fourth-quarter run to pull away.

“I told them not to think about it too much,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “Just encouraged them to shoot in rhythm and keep working together, because we needed to hit some of them in the second half.”

They did. But Lawrence-Nelson answered with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 33-32 entering the final period.

“We started playing more calm. We got the nerves out,” Lawrence-Nelson coach Andy Peterson said.

Karigan Drudik’s running jumper in the first minute of the fourth gave the Raiders their first lead since 7-5. But Kaitlyn Heimes answered with a 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils the lead for good.

Lawrence-Nelson (25-2)...........12 6 14 7—39

Wynot (23-4)..........................13 8 12 15—48

LN: Emily Miller 2-8 1-2 5; Allison Miller 4-6 3-3 14; Karigan Drudik 2-9 0-0 4; Emma Epley 1-5 2-2 4; Taylor Harrington 2-10 0-0 5; Annie McCartney 1-4 3-4 5; Hallie Epley 0-6 2-2 2; Totals 12-48 11-13 39.

W: Shaelee Planer 2-11 2-3 6; Katelyn Heine 3-10 3-4 11; Kaitlyn Heimes 1-5 0-0 2; Emersyn Sudbeck 0-2 0-0 0; Autumn Lawson 1-4 0-0 2; Michaela Lange 1-6 3-4 6; Karley Heimes 6-8 5-719; Whitney Hochstein 1-3 0-0 2; Totals 15-49 13-18 48.

