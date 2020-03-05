LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart’s state tournament experience showed in its first-round contest. The Irish, who have qualified for the state tournament nine straight years, forced 29 turnovers by the Wolves, who were making their first state appearance since 2005.
“They played tremendous defense,” Loomis coach Stacia Fertig said. “We knew they’d be long, that they’d have quick hands and that we would have to take care of the ball. Coming in, I knew they’d be tough to beat. With Alexis (Billeter) out, we knew it would be tough.”
Sacred Heart pulled away after halftime, holding Loomis to 26.7 percent in the game.
“That’s just kind of who we are,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “We thought we could pressure their guards into some turnovers and frustrate them. We were really worried about (Darla) Thorell inside. She’s tough. She’s strong, and there were times we fouled too much. Overall, our defense was really good.”
Loomis (19-7).............5 8 4 10—27
FCSH (25-3)..............15 14 10 14—53
L: Georgia Crandall 10, Baylee Horner 2, Darla Thorell 10, Hanna Stewart 2, Paige Booe 3.
FCSH: Rachel Magdanz 11, DeLanie Witt 2, Ella Simon 5, McKenzie Witt 3, Emma Littrel 3, Erison Vonderschmidt 9, Olivia Eickhoff 6, Danielle Bippes 12, Macy Keller 2.
Samantha Moore will always be a coach’s kid. And she showed why down the stretch Thursday in her team’s state opener.
The Mullen junior made all the right plays in the Broncos’ win, including calling a crucial timeout in the final minute of a one-possession game.
“Unbelievable,” Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said of Moore’s effort, which also included going 8 of 8 from the foul line in the final 43 seconds.
It was the first state tournament win in program history, and came after an emotional week for Moore and her team. Early last week, her father, former Mullen boys coach Rusty Moore, died after a lengthy battle with a brain tumor.
Samantha said she thought of her dad when she stepped to the stripe in the closing stages.
“My pet peeve — well, my dad’s pet peeve — is free throws win games, so all season I work on free throws,” Moore said. “And I walked up to the line, I was like ‘OK, free throws win games.’ Believe in myself and I knew I was going to make them.”
The second attempt on her third trip to the line didn’t appear likely to go in, and Moore yelled “off!” to teammates just before it splashed through.
“Somebody was smiling down on that one for sure,” Svoboda said.
Ten of her team-high 27 points came in the final quarter as Mullen tried to fend off the BDS comeback. A lead of 12 to begin the fourth quarter shrank to two in the final minute.
On the ensuing possession, a scramble for the ball near the Mullen bench nearly resulted in a turnover. But Moore — on the opposite side of the court — called a timeout that kept the ball with the Broncos.
“Her and I coordinated. I think we were calling it at the exact same time,” Svoboda said. “She has got a very high basketball IQ and we were definitely on the same page.”
Taylor Svoboda chipped in 15 points for the Broncos, who will meet No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis Friday in the 3:45 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Center.
Macy Kamler led all scorers with 30 points for BDS, including 21 in the fourth quarter as her team fought back.
M: Shelby Welsh 4, Samantha Moore 27, Kylie Licking 1, Taylor Svoboda 15, Madison Jones 7, Brook McCully 6.
— Nick Rubek
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Sterling 53
LINCOLN — The top team in D-2 found its happy place Thursday in the world of Weidner.
Humphrey St. Francis got a do-it-all effort from junior guard Allison Weidner, who filled up the stat sheet to the tune of 20 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals.
“She’s fabulous,” Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “She understands the game so well. She’s always playing at a high level, but she knows when we need a big play and she’s bound to go make it.”
Weidner put that knack for the moment on full display in the second half as Sterling attempted to overcome a 29-4 Flyer run that spanned three quarters and more than 10 minutes of game time.
There was a steal and score in the later stages of the third quarter that helped spark things when it looked like Sterling might make a run. And then back-to-back HSF possessions early in the fourth, when Weidner assisted on buckets that kept her team’s lead at 16. And a block and rebound later in the final frame when the Flyer lead had dwindled to single digits.
“Allison’s a gamer,” Reichmuth said.
Alissa Kosch added 17 for HSF, including four 3-pointers.
Sterling freshman Macy Richardson led all scorers with 24 points, including 16 in the second half before going down with an ankle injury in the closing seconds of the game.
Despite shooting 0 for 16 on 3-pointers in the first half, the defending champs used a fourth-quarter run to pull away.
“I told them not to think about it too much,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “Just encouraged them to shoot in rhythm and keep working together, because we needed to hit some of them in the second half.”
They did. But Lawrence-Nelson answered with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 33-32 entering the final period.
“We started playing more calm. We got the nerves out,” Lawrence-Nelson coach Andy Peterson said.
Karigan Drudik’s running jumper in the first minute of the fourth gave the Raiders their first lead since 7-5. But Kaitlyn Heimes answered with a 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils the lead for good.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Callie Haneborg scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer, left, runs the offense against North Platte's Gracie Haneborg, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Rylee Kurth scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Callie Haneborg shoots against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Abby Orr is blocked by Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff, left, shoots under coverage by North Platte's Carly Purdy during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg sports socks with the team's initials as the Bulldogs take on Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski looks for an open teammate under coverage by North Platte's Gracie Haneborg during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski, center, scores against North Platte's Abby Orr, left and Keelee Soto, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff drives to the basket as they take on North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff scores against North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer beats North Platte's Rylee Kurth to the ball before it goes out of bounds during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Madison Krull celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Madison Krull, center, hypes up her teammates before they take on Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayme Horan looks for an open player against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Chloe Carr dribbles down the court against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Madison Krull scores against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, center, celebrates a charge called against Millard South during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper, left, is fouled by Millard South's Megan Belt during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, top, is fouled by Millard South's Jayme Horan during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, is consoled by teammate Khloe Lemon after fouling out of the game against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen shoots a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Chloe Carr, left, and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone guards Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown shoots a free throw late in the game against Sidney during their Class B game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Skylee Urbanski fouls Sidney's Nicole Birner during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown passes the ball against Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Ellie Apfel, left, and Rebecca Mader hug after they defeated Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen shoots over Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles dribbles away from Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
