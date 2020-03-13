LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart notched the program’s 12th trip to a state final in 22 state appearances, posting a 63-41 victory over Lincoln Parkview Friday afternoon at Devaney Center.

The Irish (28-1) will face Humphrey St. Francis (27-0) in the D-2 title game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Parkview (20-8) will face Mullen (22-6) in the third-place game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals

1 of 26

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email