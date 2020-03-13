LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart notched the program’s 12th trip to a state final in 22 state appearances, posting a 63-41 victory over Lincoln Parkview Friday afternoon at Devaney Center.
The Irish (28-1) will face Humphrey St. Francis (27-0) in the D-2 title game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Parkview (20-8) will face Mullen (22-6) in the third-place game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast.
