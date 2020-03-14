LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart won its 10th boys state basketball tournament Saturday night with a 45-33 victory over No. 1-ranked Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Both teams struggled mightily from the field, finishing with more turnovers than baskets made. The No. 2-ranked Irish committed 21 turnovers and made 15 field goals while the Flyers had 16 turnovers and 11 field goals made.
Sacred Heart forward Tyler Witt led all players with 16 points.
