LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart won its 10th boys state basketball tournament Saturday night with a 45-33 victory over No. 1-ranked Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Both teams struggled mightily from the field, finishing with more turnovers than baskets made. The No. 2-ranked Irish committed 21 turnovers and made 15 field goals while the Flyers had 16 turnovers and 11 field goals made.

Sacred Heart forward Tyler Witt led all players with 16 points.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games

1 of 47

steven.beideck@aol.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email