LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart’s state tournament experience showed in its first-round contest against Loomis on Thursday morning.

The top-seeded Irish, who have qualified for the state tournament nine straight years, overwhelmed the eighth-seeded Wolves, forcing 29 turnovers in a 53-27 victory in the Class D girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star.

This marked the Wolves’ first state tournament appearance since 2005.

"They played tremendous defense," Loomis coach Stacia Fertig said. "We knew they’d be long, that they’d have quick hands and that we would have to take care of the ball. Coming in, I knew they’d be tough to beat. With Alexis (Billeter) out, we knew it would be tough."

In the second quarter, the Irish (25-3) led by as many as 18 points. Loomis sophomore guard Georgia Crandall sank two free throws in the final seconds of the period to cut the deficit to 29-13 at halftime

But the deficit was too much for the Wolves (19-7) to overcome. They were held to single-digit scoring totals in the first three periods and shot just 26.7 percent in the game.

"That’s just kind of who we are," FCSH coach Luke Santo said. "We thought we could pressure their guards into some turnovers and frustrate them. We were really worried about (Darla) Thorell inside. She’s tough. She’s strong, and there were times we fouled too much. Overall, our defense was really good."

The Wolves were without junior guard Alexis Billeter, who suffered a right knee injury in the district final. Despite the injury, Billeter, the team’s second-leading scorer, started against the Irish and played four seconds. The Irish let the Wolves win the opening tip-off. The Wolves then ran the ball out of bounds and subbed Billeter out of the game.

"I was back and forth on it all week," Fertig said. "We are down here at state to try to win ball games. I felt like she was such an integral part of the team and us getting here that she deserved that. Giving one possession, they probably would have got that jump anyways. It was worth it."

Loomis (19-7).............5 8 4 10—27

FCSH (25-3)..............15 14 10 14—53

L: Georgia Crandall 10, Baylee Horner 2, Darla Thorell 10, Hanna Stewart 2, Paige Booe 3.

FCSH: Rachel Magdanz 11, DeLanie Witt 2, Ella Simon 5, McKenzie Witt 3, Emma Littrel 3, Erison Vonderschmidt 9, Olivia Eickhoff 6, Danielle Bippes 12, Macy Keller 2.

— Dan Zielinski

Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39

A fourth-quarter run helped defending champion and fourth-seeded Wynot pull away from No. 5 seed Lawrence-Nelson and earn a 48-39 in the quarterfinals of the Class D-2 state girls tournament at Lincoln North Star.

The Blue Devils forced 13 turnovers in the first-half, but struggled from behind the arc (0-of-16).

“I told them not to think about it too much,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “(I) just encouraged them to shoot in rhythm and keep working together because we needed to hit some of them in the second half.”

They did. Katelyn Heine drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first minute of the third quarter.

A steal and coast-to-coast layup by 5-foot-11 Karley Heimes gave the Blue Devils a 32-23 lead with 2:49 remaining in the third.

But Lawrence-Nelson answered, outscoring Wynot 9-1 in the remainder of the stanza. Emma Epley's jump shot in the closing minute pulled the the Raiders within 33-32 entering the final period.

“We started playing more calm, we got the nerves out,” Lawrence-Nelson coach Andy Peterson said.

Karigan Drudik's running jumper in the first minute of the fourth gave the Raiders their first lead since 7-5 in the first quarter.

But Heimes answered with a 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils the lead for good. 

“Once we started attacking and getting the defense to move, then we got in a rhythm and hit some shots, Heimes said

Wynot will now take on top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart in a rematch of last year's state championship game at 2 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Center.

“I think in the last 10 years, we've seen them every year,” Wieseler said. “It'll be a fun game tomorrow.”

Lawrence-Nelson (25-2)...........12 6 14 7—39

Wynot (23-4)..........................13 8 12 15—48

LN: Emily Miller 2-8 1-2 5; Allison Miller 4-6 3-3 14; Karigan Drudik 2-9 0-0 4; Emma Epley 1-5 2-2 4; Taylor Harrington 2-10 0-0 5; Annie McCartney 1-4 3-4 5; Hallie Epley 0-6 2-2 2; Totals 12-48 11-13 39.

W: Shaelee Planer 2-11 2-3 6; Katelyn Heine 3-10 3-4 11; Kaitlyn Heimes 1-5 0-0 2; Emersyn Sudbeck 0-2 0-0 0; Autumn Lawson 1-4 0-0 2; Michaela Lange 1-6 3-4 6; Karley Heimes 6-8 5-719; Whitney Hochstein 1-3 0-0 2; Totals 15-49 13-18 48.

— Paul Hughes

