...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO
UPPER 50S IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, COMBINED WITH
HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OVER 40 MPH WILL MAKE
ANY FIRES STARTS HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
065 SEWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078
SALINE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089
GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE DELAYED
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
BASKETBALL
Class D-2: Experience benefits top-seeded Irish in victory over Loomis
LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart’s state tournament experience showed in its first-round contest against Loomis on Thursday morning.
The top-seeded Irish, who have qualified for the state tournament nine straight years, overwhelmed the eighth-seeded Wolves, forcing 29 turnovers in a 53-27 victory in the Class D girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star.
This marked the Wolves’ first state tournament appearance since 2005.
"They played tremendous defense," Loomis coach Stacia Fertig said. "We knew they’d be long, that they’d have quick hands and that we would have to take care of the ball. Coming in, I knew they’d be tough to beat. With Alexis (Billeter) out, we knew it would be tough."
In the second quarter, the Irish (25-3) led by as many as 18 points. Loomis sophomore guard Georgia Crandall sank two free throws in the final seconds of the period to cut the deficit to 29-13 at halftime
But the deficit was too much for the Wolves (19-7) to overcome. They were held to single-digit scoring totals in the first three periods and shot just 26.7 percent in the game.
"That’s just kind of who we are," FCSH coach Luke Santo said. "We thought we could pressure their guards into some turnovers and frustrate them. We were really worried about (Darla) Thorell inside. She’s tough. She’s strong, and there were times we fouled too much. Overall, our defense was really good."
The Wolves were without junior guard Alexis Billeter, who suffered a right knee injury in the district final. Despite the injury, Billeter, the team’s second-leading scorer, started against the Irish and played four seconds. The Irish let the Wolves win the opening tip-off. The Wolves then ran the ball out of bounds and subbed Billeter out of the game.
"I was back and forth on it all week," Fertig said. "We are down here at state to try to win ball games. I felt like she was such an integral part of the team and us getting here that she deserved that. Giving one possession, they probably would have got that jump anyways. It was worth it."
Loomis (19-7).............5 8 4 10—27
FCSH (25-3)..............15 14 10 14—53
L: Georgia Crandall 10, Baylee Horner 2, Darla Thorell 10, Hanna Stewart 2, Paige Booe 3.
FCSH: Rachel Magdanz 11, DeLanie Witt 2, Ella Simon 5, McKenzie Witt 3, Emma Littrel 3, Erison Vonderschmidt 9, Olivia Eickhoff 6, Danielle Bippes 12, Macy Keller 2.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
