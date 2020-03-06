LINCOLN — Despite losing a pair of 1,000-point career scorers from last year’s state championship team, Fremont Bergan is making a return trip to the title game.
The No. 4-rated Knights earned the right to defend their state championship with a 40-34 victory over No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday in the Class D-1 semifinals at the Devaney Center. Fremont Bergan will make its third finals appearance in six trips to the state tournament.
“Nobody really gave us a chance to get to this point, but fortunately we have a group of 17 players on our team who all believed that we could be in this spot again,” Knights coach Nate Pribnow said. “I think that’s a testament to their will and their hard work. They work all year around.
“Whether it’s cross country, track, volleyball or basketball, obviously they put in the work. They put in the effort and they deserve this.”
Lauren Baker scored 18 points to lead Fremont Bergan (16-9), which will play in Saturday’s 9 a.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Allie DeGroff added 11 points and Kaia McIntyre had six points and six assists for the Knights, who will take a six-game winning streak into the state final.
Getting back to PBA didn’t come easily for Bergan, which trailed 21-16 at halftime as Hartington Cedar Catholic went on an 8-0 run over the final 2:46 of the first half. The Knights pulled back into a 25-25 tie when Baker scored on an inbound play to beat the third-quarter buzzer. They took the lead for good when DeGroff scored inside to give her team a 31-30 lead with 3:40 to play.
“We’re a team that has been battle-tested all year and we’re a team that has played a lot of close games,” Pribnow said. “We have been in every single game and we’ve been in tight games. As a result of that, our girls just overcame.
“They kept their composure in real pressure situations and we just did the right things at the right times. … Just making plays in big moments was a big thing for our girls today.”
Bergan was 5 of 6 at the free-throw line in the final 45.3 seconds to help fend off the Trojans’ rally.
Pribnow credited Baker with hitting several big shots in the second half. The 5-foot-10 junior guard hit a 3-pointer with 2:05 left in the third quarter that cut Cedar Catholic’s lead to 25-23 and helped shift the momentum, Pribnow said.
“(Baker) has been getting face-guarded the last five games and we came out today and I said, ‘She’s not getting face-guarded — this could be a great opportunity for her to get some open looks,’ and she did,” Pribnow said. “She made big baskets, elevating. Her pull-up jumper is fantastic — elevating over a defender and finishing with a help defender right there.
“She just finishes around the rim and she did a great job of scoring baskets for us when we needed them.”
Freshman Makenna Noecker scored 15 points to pace the Trojans (11-14). Cedar Catholic will play in a third-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln East.
“They’re pretty disappointed right now, but what they’re doing is tremendous,” Trojans coach Craig Wortmann said of his team, which came six points from reaching a state final despite qualifying with a 10-13 record. “From battling through our season and then coming into our subdistrict and district and coming down here to state and getting this far with a chance to get a third-place medal is fantastic for these girls.
“They probably won’t understand it until they get away from this for a second to see what they’re actually doing, but I’m extremely proud of them and just trying to help them keep their heads up right now and get ready for (Saturday).”
Pribnow said defense was also key to Bergan’s comeback. The Knights limited Cedar Catholic to 13 second-half points on 4-of-18 shooting (22.2%) in the second half.
“We just knew that we had to keep playing the entire game and keep playing defense,” Pribnow said. “That’s really what I think really carried us in the second half: We played phenomenal defense. We took away the 3-pointer a lot better and as a result, we forced some long rebounds, kept away their second-chance opportunities and just did a fantastic job.”
