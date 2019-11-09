Class D-2: BDS holds off Humphrey St. Francis in five sets to win second straight state title

LINCOLN — Macy Kamler had 30 kills Saturday to lead BDS to a 26-24, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 16-14 win over Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 final of the state volleyball tournament.
Regan Alfs had 20 kills for BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley), which won its second straight championship in its fifth trip to state.
Allison Weidner had 15 kills to lead St. Francis, which was seeking its fourth title and first since 2005.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
St Francis's Alissa Kosch bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Macy Kamler and Taylor Silva celebrate a kill by Regan Alfs during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisenmenger dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Regan Alfs celebrates a point during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch mishandles the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Taryn Fiala celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisnmenger sets the ball for a teammate during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Macy Kamler bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' bench rushes the court after their overtime win during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Lauren Pfeifer tears up after losing an overtime set against BDS during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Kaylee Noel and Macy Kamler celbrate a kill during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Caitlin Jarosz bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Caitlin Jarsoz spikes the ball against BDS' Regan Alfs and Macy Kamler Millard West's at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' holds up the championship trophy after the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Mqacy Kamler spikes the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
