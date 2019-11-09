Class D-2: BDS holds off Humphrey St. Francis in five sets to win second straight state title

BDS holds up the Class D-2 championship trophy. The Eagles won their second straight championship in their fifth trip to state.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Macy Kamler had 30 kills Saturday to lead BDS to a 26-24, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 16-14 win over Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 final of the state volleyball tournament.

Regan Alfs had 20 kills for BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley), which won its second straight championship in its fifth trip to state.

Allison Weidner had 15 kills to lead St. Francis, which was seeking its fourth title and first since 2005.

