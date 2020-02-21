Jake Ingwersen

David City's Jake Ingwersen lifts his hands after beating Fremont Bergan's Eli Simonson during their semifinal match.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Class C team fight will go to a third — and final — round.

Top-ranked Valentine and its string of three consecutive state championships lived to see another day, but that streak may need to be saved by the bell.

Class C No. 3 David City had four semifinal winners and leads the team race by 35 points heading into Day 3 at the state tournament.

Valentine would need pins from all three of its finalists and two falls each from the two still alive in the consolation rounds to give itself a chance. Anything less and the Scouts leave the CHI Health Center on Saturday with a third team title in seven years.

“We came in here thinking it was going to be a three-day fight, and it’s still a fight,” David City coach Tahner Thiem said. “We’ve got them up against the ropes, but it’s not over. We’ve got to finish it tomorrow with a knockout punch.”

It was a loss, ironically, that got things going Friday night, Thiem says.

Sophomore 106-pounder Zach Bongers lost in sudden victory of the consolation quarterfinal, missing out on a medal in what is dubbed the “heartbreak round.” But it was the effort that Thiem said set the tone.

“I think he truthfully got us on a roll,” Thiem said. “He started the fight. Even with the loss, he started the fight and let them know that we were going to be here.”

Jacson Valentine (145 pounds), Dylan Vodicka (170), James Escamilla (195) and Jake Ingwersen (285) won their semifinal matches to move into Saturday’s championship round.

Valentine and Vodicka produced big bonus points with a major decision and pin, respectively. Ingwersen, ranked third at heavyweight, outlasted No. 5 Eli Simonson of Fremont Bergan in their semifinal.

“I just knew he liked doing heavy snaps and tosses,” Ingwersen said. “So I was just ready for that and how to defend it. I just knew if I wrestled smart I’d be fine.”

The junior admitted he wanted to be the one to put the nail in the coffin of a state team title.

“Just so we could sleep a little easier tonight,” Ingwersen said. “But it’s keeping it interesting.”

The Scouts will also have Zackary Barlean and Wayne Moore still alive in Saturday morning’s consolation rounds. Moore lost 1-0 at 220.

“He’s got a heart,” Thiem said. “He’s going to come back tomorrow and score points. He’s not going to be happy with getting sixth.”

A win by either Barlean or Moore would get David City to 123 team points, which is also the highest number that Valentine can reach with a perfect day. Anything more than that would clinch the title before the afternoon’s championship sessions.

“Yeah we’re in good position, but none of their goals were to be a state runner-up,” Thiem said. “We’re not going back to David City with four in the finals and four seconds.”

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling semifinals

1 of 17

nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781, twitter.com/nickrubek

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started