...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
David City's Jake Ingwersen lifts his hands after beating Fremont Bergan's Eli Simonson during their semifinal match.
The Class C team fight will go to a third — and final — round.
Top-ranked Valentine and its string of three consecutive state championships lived to see another day, but that streak may need to be saved by the bell.
Class C No. 3 David City had four semifinal winners and leads the team race by 35 points heading into Day 3 at the state tournament.
Valentine would need pins from all three of its finalists and two falls each from the two still alive in the consolation rounds to give itself a chance. Anything less and the Scouts leave the CHI Health Center on Saturday with a third team title in seven years.
“We came in here thinking it was going to be a three-day fight, and it’s still a fight,” David City coach Tahner Thiem said. “We’ve got them up against the ropes, but it’s not over. We’ve got to finish it tomorrow with a knockout punch.”
It was a loss, ironically, that got things going Friday night, Thiem says.
Sophomore 106-pounder Zach Bongers lost in sudden victory of the consolation quarterfinal, missing out on a medal in what is dubbed the “heartbreak round.” But it was the effort that Thiem said set the tone.
“I think he truthfully got us on a roll,” Thiem said. “He started the fight. Even with the loss, he started the fight and let them know that we were going to be here.”
Jacson Valentine (145 pounds), Dylan Vodicka (170), James Escamilla (195) and Jake Ingwersen (285) won their semifinal matches to move into Saturday’s championship round.
Valentine and Vodicka produced big bonus points with a major decision and pin, respectively. Ingwersen, ranked third at heavyweight, outlasted No. 5 Eli Simonson of Fremont Bergan in their semifinal.
“I just knew he liked doing heavy snaps and tosses,” Ingwersen said. “So I was just ready for that and how to defend it. I just knew if I wrestled smart I’d be fine.”
The junior admitted he wanted to be the one to put the nail in the coffin of a state team title.
“Just so we could sleep a little easier tonight,” Ingwersen said. “But it’s keeping it interesting.”
The Scouts will also have Zackary Barlean and Wayne Moore still alive in Saturday morning’s consolation rounds. Moore lost 1-0 at 220.
“He’s got a heart,” Thiem said. “He’s going to come back tomorrow and score points. He’s not going to be happy with getting sixth.”
A win by either Barlean or Moore would get David City to 123 team points, which is also the highest number that Valentine can reach with a perfect day. Anything more than that would clinch the title before the afternoon’s championship sessions.
“Yeah we’re in good position, but none of their goals were to be a state runner-up,” Thiem said. “We’re not going back to David City with four in the finals and four seconds.”
Sutherland's Samuel Foster is wrestled by Centennial's Gaven Schernikau during their match on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
