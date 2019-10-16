HASTINGS, Neb. — Arlington’s experience with the pressures of playing in the Class C state softball tournament helped the Eagles rally Wednesday for a 9-7 first-round victory over Hastings St. Cecilia.

The Eagles took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning at the Smith Softball Complex, only to see that advantage disappear when the Hawkettes scored four runs in the bottom of the inning.

After falling behind 5-3 after two innings, the Eagles got one run back in the top of the third before taking the lead for good with a five-run sixth inning that put them ahead 9-5.

While the No. 4-ranked Eagles were playing in their third consecutive state tournament, No. 2 St. Cecilia was playing in its first state tournament game.

Arlington will play No. 3-ranked West Point GACC Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. in a winners bracket game. The Bluejays, another team with plenty of state tournament experience, defeated No. 7 Auburn 15-7 in six innings.

Top-ranked Fairbury and No. 5 Cozad will meet in Wednesday’s other winners bracket game. The Jeffs scored six runs in the final two innings to defeat No. 8 Malcolm 11-4, while the Haymakers edged Kearney Catholic 6-4.

The first two Class C elimination games will be played Thursday at 9 a.m. St. Cecilia will play Auburn. Malcolm and Kearney Catholic meet in the other game.

Malcolm (20-11) .............. 000 310 0—4 8 1

Fairbury (25-4) ................ 122 024 x—11 12 1

W-Jami Mans (24-3). L-Hailey Wessel. 2B-F, Jaelle Johnson, Ellie Ohlde. HR-M, Alyssa Fortik, Anna Schroeder; F, Mans, Claire Shumard, Johnson, Raven DeFrain.

Kearney Catholic (23-8) .............. 002 010 1—4 9 2

Cozad (24-7) ............................... 104 010 x—6 10 2

W-Reagan Armagost (18-4). L-Bralen Biddlecome (8-4). 2B-KC, Olivia Nore; C, Emma Coen (2). HR-KC, Payton Schirmer, Christina Arram, Biddlecome; C, Haley Carargill, Hannah Guthard.

Arlington (22-6) ..................... 301 005 0—9 11 1

Hastings St. Cecilia (25-8) ...... 410 002 0—7 11 3

W-Sarah Theiler (18-6). L-Natalie Kissinger (21-7). 2B-A, Cadence Robinson; HSC, Shaye Butler. 3B-A, Theiler. HR-A, Kylee Bruning; HSC, Kiersten Kober, Bailey Kissinger.

Auburn (22-6) ......................... 400 030—7 11 5

West Point GACC (26-3) ........... 733 002—15 13 1

W-Erin Franzluebber (10-2). L-Kylie Allen (11-5). 2B-A, Melody Billings; GACC, Aubrey Kreikemeier, Brenna Rief, Kate Gnad. HR-A, Madison Reiman; GACC, Avery Kreikemeier (2).

