...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.8 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
SOFTBALL
Class C state softball: Fairbury, Cozad, Arlington and West Point GACC earn first-round wins
HASTINGS, Neb. — Arlington’s experience with the pressures of playing in the Class C state softball tournament helped the Eagles rally Wednesday for a 9-7 first-round victory over Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Eagles took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning at the Smith Softball Complex, only to see that advantage disappear when the Hawkettes scored four runs in the bottom of the inning.
After falling behind 5-3 after two innings, the Eagles got one run back in the top of the third before taking the lead for good with a five-run sixth inning that put them ahead 9-5.
While the No. 4-ranked Eagles were playing in their third consecutive state tournament, No. 2 St. Cecilia was playing in its first state tournament game.
Arlington will play No. 3-ranked West Point GACC Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. in a winners bracket game. The Bluejays, another team with plenty of state tournament experience, defeated No. 7 Auburn 15-7 in six innings.
Top-ranked Fairbury and No. 5 Cozad will meet in Wednesday’s other winners bracket game. The Jeffs scored six runs in the final two innings to defeat No. 8 Malcolm 11-4, while the Haymakers edged Kearney Catholic 6-4.
The first two Class C elimination games will be played Thursday at 9 a.m. St. Cecilia will play Auburn. Malcolm and Kearney Catholic meet in the other game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.