Class C: Seven pins are a big bonus for David City, which takes opening-day lead

David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C heavyweight match. Ingwerson trailed this first-round match 6-3 heading to the third period before throwing and pinning Burr. He followed that up with a 6-5 decision over Ord’s CJ Hoevet in the quarterfinal. Next up for Ingwerson is a Friday night showdown with fifth-ranked Eli Simonson of Fremon Bergan.
“We may not have as many medals as some other teams, but we’re making up for that with bonus points,” Thiem said. “You have hopes to get all of them through, really. I’m disappointed that we didn’t win every match — we want to win every single one. Five is good, but we still have some work to do.”
David City went 8-2 in the opening round with six pins and two major decisions.
“There were a few matches where we started out a little slow that first round,” Thiem said. “I think that once we kind of got rolling, bonus points were huge for us. Sometimes the amount you can score off of bonus points accounts for a whole extra guy, a whole extra state medalist or state tournament.
“We may not have gotten as many guys down here, but when you get here you’re not just wrestling for yourself, you’re also wrestling for your team.”
Three more wins with bonus scoring in the quarterfinal helped push the Scouts to 61 points through the first session, 13 more than third-ranked David City Aquinas atop Class C. Three-time defending champion Valentine is in fourth place.
Jacson Valentine (145 pounds), Dylan Vodicka (170), James Escamilla (195), Wayne Moore (220) and Jake Ingwersen (285) are David City’s semifinalists.
That will be one of three semifinals against ranked opponents for the Scouts.
David City followed a 2016 state title with runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. The Scouts were third in the team standings a year ago.
“We’ve had guys that lost in the first round and came all the way back through and grabbed a medal,” Thiem said. “That’s what we need out of some of our guys tomorrow, as well as some big semifinal wins.”
Aquinas will have four in the semifinals, one more than Bergan. Top-ranked Valentine’s chances for a fourth-straight team championship took a major hit with an injury forfeit by Gunnar Battershaw at 220 and a quarterfinal loss by Morgan McGinley, ranked third at 145. The Badgers have three semifinalists.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, top, wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
