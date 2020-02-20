Class C: Seven pins are a big bonus for David City, which takes opening-day lead

David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C heavyweight match. Ingwerson trailed this first-round match 6-3 heading to the third period before throwing and pinning Burr. He followed that up with a 6-5 decision over Ord’s CJ Hoevet in the quarterfinal. Next up for Ingwerson is a Friday night showdown with fifth-ranked Eli Simonson of Fremon Bergan. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Tahner Thiem wasn’t ready to settle after Thursday’s opening rounds at the state wrestling tournament.

And apparently, neither was his David City team.

The Class C No. 2 Scouts pushed five through to semifinals, with seven of their combined 10 wins coming via pins, helping give Thiem’s group the team lead.

“We may not have as many medals as some other teams, but we’re making up for that with bonus points,” Thiem said. “You have hopes to get all of them through, really. I’m disappointed that we didn’t win every match — we want to win every single one. Five is good, but we still have some work to do.”

David City went 8-2 in the opening round with six pins and two major decisions.

“There were a few matches where we started out a little slow that first round,” Thiem said. “I think that once we kind of got rolling, bonus points were huge for us. Sometimes the amount you can score off of bonus points accounts for a whole extra guy, a whole extra state medalist or state tournament.

“We may not have gotten as many guys down here, but when you get here you’re not just wrestling for yourself, you’re also wrestling for your team.”

Three more wins with bonus scoring in the quarterfinal helped push the Scouts to 61 points through the first session, 13 more than third-ranked David City Aquinas atop Class C. Three-time defending champion Valentine is in fourth place.

Jacson Valentine (145 pounds), Dylan Vodicka (170), James Escamilla (195), Wayne Moore (220) and Jake Ingwersen (285) are David City’s semifinalists.

Ingwerson, the third-ranked heavyweight in Class C, trailed his first-round match 6-3 heading to the third period before throwing and pinning Zachary Burr of Syracuse. He followed that up with a 6-5 decision over Ord’s CJ Hoevet in the quarterfinal. Next up for Ingwerson is a Friday night showdown with fifth-ranked Eli Simonson of Fremon Bergan.

That will be one of three semifinals against ranked opponents for the Scouts.

David City followed a 2016 state title with runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. The Scouts were third in the team standings a year ago.

“We’ve had guys that lost in the first round and came all the way back through and grabbed a medal,” Thiem said. “That’s what we need out of some of our guys tomorrow, as well as some big semifinal wins.”

Aquinas will have four in the semifinals, one more than Bergan. Top-ranked Valentine’s chances for a fourth-straight team championship took a major hit with an injury forfeit by Gunnar Battershaw at 220 and a quarterfinal loss by Morgan McGinley, ranked third at 145. The Badgers have three semifinalists.

