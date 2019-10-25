KEARNEY, Neb. — Conestoga’s Danie Parriott was awash in emotion.
“Because I just won state as a sophomore,’’ she said.
Parriott is her school’s first cross country champion since Kari Shields gave the Cougars their first in 1988.
Parriott said she broke out front at the start and never got passed Friday in the first race of the day at Kearney Country Club.
Boone Central’s girls won their third title this decade and first since 2015. The Cardinals had three in the top 20, including third-place Jordan Soto-Stopak, to score 44 points. Milford was second with 57 and Columbus Scotus third with 62.
Hartington freshman Carson Noecker was the boys champion, the first from the community. Noecker attends Hartington Cedar Catholic, which is in a co-op with Hartington-Newcastle.
Noecker beat Pierce junior Mason Sindelar.
“He beat me this year, and we push each other really hard,” Noecker said.
In Class C for the first time, Aurora won its second team title and first since Class B 20 years ago.
Dylan Riley, who was fifth overall, led the Huskies. In team-only scoring, he was third, Kane Fiala fifth, Max Wiarda 15th and Eli Warnke 20th as they scored 43 points to 51 for Malcolm and 60 for defending champion Sidney.
