Grand Island Central Catholic’s first Class C All-Sports title in 20 years was a group effort.
The Crusaders were fifth in both the boys and girls standings, yet took home the combined honors with 54 points in this pandemic-shortened athletic year. They finished 4 ½ points ahead of Adams Central (49.5) with St. Paul third with 48 points.
BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur) was the boys champion for the first time. Hastings St. Cecilia led the girls standings for the first time since 1983.
Central Catholic’s lone state title came in volleyball, the 10th for the Crusaders under coach Sharon Zavala. The Crusaders made the Class C-2 final in boys basketball, finishing second in the final ratings, and were sixth in girls basketball.
The difference between Adams Central and GICC was the Crusders’ fifth-place finish in boys tennis.
BRLD’s boys scored big in two sports. They were C-2 champions in basketball and were ranked third in C-2 football to score 36 points, four more than Adams Central and Sutton.
St. Cecilia’s girls, who were All-Sports runners-up last year to Wahoo Neumann, were state champs in C-2 basketball and runner-up in C-2 volleyball. They were seventh in the Class C softball ratings.
The other All-Sports banner years for the Hawkettes were 1979, 1982 and 1983.
Combined boys-girls: Grand Island CC 54, Adams Central 49.5, St. Paul 48, Fremont Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Oakland- Craig 44, North Bend 43, BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) 40, Ponca 34, Auburn 32, Sutton 32, Wayne 32, Lincoln Lutheran 30, Broken Bow 29, Kearney Catholic 28, Chadron 27, Battle Creek 26.5, Superior 26, Wahoo Neumann 24, Malcolm 22, Ogallala 20, Hartington CC 19.5, West Point GACC 19.5, Cambridge 19.5, Columbus Scotus 19, Crofton 18, Doniphan-Trumbull 18, Pierce 18, Milford 18, Ord 17.5, David City Aquinas 16.5, Ashland-Greenwood 16, Cross County 16, Norfolk Lutheran 16, Yutan 16, David City 15, Fairbury 15, Dundy County-Stratton 14, Valentine 14, Centennial 13.5, West Point-Beemer 13, Neligh-Oakdale 12, Norfolk Catholic 10.5, Cozad 10.5, Boone Central 10, Arcadia-Loup City 10, Mitchell 10, Summerland 10, Wakefield 10, Hi-Line 8, Minden 7.5, Arlington 7.5, HTRS 6, Ravenna 6, Amherst 5.25, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5.25, Douglas County West 5, Palmyra 4, Syracuse 4, Wisner- Pilger 4, Fort Calhoun 2, Gothenburg 2, Southern Valley 2, South Loup 2, Raymond Central 1.5, O’Neill 1,
Boys: BRLD 36, Adams Central 32, Sutton 32, Oakland-Craig 30, Grand Island CC 24, Wayne 22, Auburn 20, Doniphan-Trumbull 18, North Bend 18, Ogallala 18, Pierce 18, Ord 17.5, David City Aquinas 16.5, Ashland-Greenwood 16, Cross County 16, Kearney Catholic 16, St. Paul 16, Yutan 16, David City 15, Lincoln Christian 14, Dundy County-Stratton12, Neligh-Oakdale 12, Ponca 12, Centennial 12, Valentine 12, Wahoo Neumann 12, Battle Creek 10, Columbus Scotus 10, Wakefield 10, Fremont Bergan 9, Malcolm 9, Cambridge 8, Hi-Line 8, Minden 7.5, Mitchell 7, Milford 6, Ravenna 6, Hartington CC 5.5, Amherst 5.25, Logan View/SS 5.25, Douglas County West 5, Palmyra 4, Broken Bow 3, Arcadia-Loup City 2, Gothenburg 2, Raymond Central 1.5, O’Neill 1.
Girls: Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Fremont Bergan 36, St. Paul 32, Lincoln Christian 31, Grand Island CC 30, Lincoln Lutheran 30, Chadron 27, Superior 26, Broken Bow 26, North Bend 25, Ponca 22, West Point GACC 19.5, Crofton 18, Adams Central 17.5, Battle Creek 16.5, Norfolk Lutheran 16, Fairbury 15, Hartington CC 14, Oakland-Craig 14, Malcolm 13, West Point-Beemer 13, Auburn 12, Milford 12, Kearney Catholic 12, Wahoo Neumann 12, Cambridge 11.5, Norfolk Catholic 10.5, Cozad 10.5, Boone Central 10, Summerland 10, Wayne 10, Columbus Scotus 9, Arcadia-Loup City 8, Arlington 7.5, HTRS 6, BRLD 4, Syracuse 4, Wisner-Pilger 4, Mitchell 3, Dundy County-Stratton 2, Fort Calhoun 2, Ogallala 2, Southern Valley 2, South Loup 2, Valentine 2, Centennial 1.5.
CLASS D STATE CHAMPIONS
Girls golf: Cozad and Ogallala, tie. Softball: Fairbury. Cross country: Aurora boys, Boone Central girls. Volleyball: Lincoln Lutheran, C-1; Grand Island Central Catholic, C-2. Football: Wahoo, C-1; Oakland-Craig, C-2. Wrestling: David City. Girls basketball: North Bend, C-1; Hastings St. Cecilia, C-2. Boys basketball: Auburn, C-1; Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, C-2. Track and field and boys golf canceled by pandemic.
