Dylan Vodicka

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to get, and now that it’s here it’s almost hard to realize,” Dylan Vodicka said of his gold. “It’s very overwhelming.”

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Dylan Vodicka and his David City teammates thought they had missed their best chance of hanging a banner this season when the Scouts lost by one point at the state dual tournament two weeks ago.

Boy, did they think wrong.

Class C No. 2 David City will instead add the team title from the state wrestling tournament to the trophy case.

“The granddaddy,” junior Vodicka said.

David City got points from nine of 10 qualifiers, including Vodicka’s gold, good for a 28.5-point edge over eighth-ranked Ord.

And it was a narrow loss to three-time defending champion Valentine at the duals that provided the fuel.

Jump

Dylan Vodicka jumps into his coaches arms following his victory in the 170-pound championship. 

“Our guys went toe-to-toe with these guys who have been rated No. 1 all year,” Scouts coach Tanner Thiem said. “We went to toe-to-toe with them and I think at that point, I think our guys believed we could get it done.”

Four finalists were part of the six medals that David City left CHI Health Center with on Saturday.

Vodicka’s was the only of the gold variety. The top-ranked junior controlled much of his 6-0 decision over No. 2 Burton Brandt of Syracuse in the 170-pound final.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to get, and now that it’s here it’s almost hard to realize,” Vodicka said. “It’s very overwhelming.”

Teammates Jacson Valentine (145), James Escamilla (195) and Jake Ingwersen (285) lost in the championship round as all three fell to the top-ranked wrestlers at their weight — Jeaven Scdoris of Milford, Ord’s Ethan Gabriel and Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City, respectively.

But Thiem credited their efforts the entire weekend, not just in one round, with getting David City a team title.

“Every single one of our guys was locked in and ready to go,” he said.

That started the Monday after state duals, he said. Vodicka remembers a wrestling room that had a very different from that point on. Joking was replaced with drilling.

Thiem called the 36-35 loss to Valentine a “blessing in disguise.”

“I probably wouldn’t be standing here today if we wouldn’t have lost,” he said.

It’s the third state title since 2014 for the Scouts, who have finished in the top three each of the past seven seasons.

“What they did here was special,” Thiem said.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling championship matches

1 of 40

nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781, twitter.com/nickrubek

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started