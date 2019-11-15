No. 1 Wahoo 21, No. 8 Wayne 7
Trevin Luben ran for two touchdowns to help Wahoo reach its first state football final. Luben scored his second touchdown two minutes into the second half on a 41-yard run to make it 14-0, but Wayne answered in the final minute of the quarter on a 47-yard run by Blake Bartos. But Wahoo regained its two-score lead when Thomas Waido scored with 8:38 left and the Warriors held on from there.
No. 2 Pierce 54, No. 3 Adams Central 14
Pierce rolled up 522 yards on the ground as the Bluejays advanced to the state final for the first time since 2010. Carson Oestreich rushed for five touchdowns to lead Pierce, while Brett Tinker added two more scores. Evan Johnson threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead previously unbeaten Adams Central. Unbeaten Pierce has won its past nine games by at least 27 points.
