...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM
CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS
WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOW EXPECTED BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 6AM
SATURDAY. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING FROM 2 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE
POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FRIDAY NIGHT AND
SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
Class C-2: Two free throws. No time left in triple overtime. Isaac Herbek wins it for GICC
LINCOLN — Isaac Herbek was standing by himself, but the Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore never felt alone. He had two shots to send the Crusaders into the Class C-2 final and only needed one.
Herbek’s free throw with no time remaining in the third overtime completed GICC’s 47-46 comeback win over Yutan in Friday's semifinals at Devaney Center. The Crusaders, who rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter, will play No. 1 BRLD/Sutton in Saturday's title game.
“I was feeling confidence," he said. "You ask what you play for? You play for big moments, big opportunities like that. I’ve shot well (on free throws) all season. It’s just another free throw. That’s all you’ve got to do, and even if I missed the first one, I had another opportunity to knock another one down.”
That was the only point in the third overtime, as both teams ran lengthy stretches of clock in the extra sessions of a game tied 40-40 at the end of regulation.
Early in the third quarter, overtime seemed far away. Trey Knudsen’s 3-pointer on Yutan’s first possession after halftime gave the Chieftains, looking for a second straight trip to the state title game, a 29-14 lead.
But GICC responded with a 19-3 run. Herbek’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to one early in the fourth, and the Crusaders took the lead on two free throws by Marcus Lowry with 5:47 left in regulation.
Dei Jengmer, who led GICC with 17 points, scored baskets on each of the first two overtime possessions. Knudsen, who scored all of Yutan’s points in the extra frames, also had 17.
But for the game’s final possession, GICC coach Tino Martinez put the ball in Herbek’s hands going the length of the floor on a play called “Villanova,” which called for Herbek to drive to the basket and try to draw a foul. It worked just like he drew it up.
“We wanted Isaac to get into the paint and make a referee make a decision,” Martinez said. "That’s what he did."
Yutan (23-4).....15 11 6 8 2 4 0—46
GICC (25-3)........7 7 12 14 2 4 1—47
Y: Trey Knudsen 17, Colby Tichota 12, Will Hays 9, Brady Timm 5, Joel Pleskac 3
GICC: Dei Jengmer 17, Isaac Herbek 13, Marcus Lowry 8, Russell Martinez 5, Koby Bales 4
1 of 29
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes for two points in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday.
The crowd watching the Elkhorn Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt game was sparse because of coronavirus fears during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Only staff and immediate family were allowed in.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler goes up for the rebound over others in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jonathan Shanklin and Omaha Westside's Carl Brown go up for the tip-off in their Class A semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Nolan Gorczyca blocks Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos shot during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Jackson Dotzler passes the ball from his knees in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Taiden Red, left fouls Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh as he and Roncalli's Mitchell Hines play defense during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr shoots a three-point basket in front of Scottsbluff's Dawson Mohr during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr fouls Scottsbluff's Chancelor Parker during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos, left, and Chancelor Parker hug after losing to Omaha Roncalli during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos celebrates a three-point basket against Omaha Roncalli during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos celebrates a play against Omaha Roncalli during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh reacts to a possession call in the first half against Omaha Roncalli during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr looks to maneuver around Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr can't grab a high pass in the first half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Roncalli section had signs in the seats in their game against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Fans access was limited due to fears of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Scottsbluff section had signs in the seats in their game against Omaha Roncalli during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Fans access was limited due to fears of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Scottsbluff section had signs in the seats in their game against Omaha Roncalli during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Fans access was limited due to fears of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr tries to shoot around Scottsbluff's Samuel Clarkson during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar batts away a shot from Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett after the play had been blown dead due to a foul at the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Airan Lopez shoots a basket in the first half against Omaha Skutt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar stretches to keep a ball from going out of bounds in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Parker Hottovy gives his opinion on who touched the ball last in the first half against Omaha Skutt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Head Coach Kyle Jurgens talks to his team during a timeout against Elkhorn Mount Michael during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd watching the Elkhorn Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt game was sparse because of coronavirus fears during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Only staff and immediate family were allowed in.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, left, defends Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard as he takes a shot during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Merfeld watches his son Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Elijah Carbullido, left, and Tyson Gordon, both grab a rebound in the first half against Elkhorn Mount Michael Omaha Skutt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard, left, and Airan Lopez guard Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld during the Nebraska state basketball tournament.
