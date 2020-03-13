LINCOLN — Isaac Herbek was standing by himself, but the Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore never felt alone. He had two shots to send the Crusaders into the Class C-2 final and only needed one.

Herbek’s free throw with no time remaining in the third overtime completed GICC’s 47-46 comeback win over Yutan in Friday's semifinals at Devaney Center. The Crusaders, who rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter, will play No. 1 BRLD/Sutton in Saturday's title game.

“I was feeling confidence," he said. "You ask what you play for? You play for big moments, big opportunities like that. I’ve shot well (on free throws) all season. It’s just another free throw. That’s all you’ve got to do, and even if I missed the first one, I had another opportunity to knock another one down.”

That was the only point in the third overtime, as both teams ran lengthy stretches of clock in the extra sessions of a game tied 40-40 at the end of regulation.

Early in the third quarter, overtime seemed far away. Trey Knudsen’s 3-pointer on Yutan’s first possession after halftime gave the Chieftains, looking for a second straight trip to the state title game, a 29-14 lead.

But GICC responded with a 19-3 run. Herbek’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to one early in the fourth, and the Crusaders took the lead on two free throws by Marcus Lowry with 5:47 left in regulation.

Dei Jengmer, who led GICC with 17 points, scored baskets on each of the first two overtime possessions. Knudsen, who scored all of Yutan’s points in the extra frames, also had 17.

But for the game’s final possession, GICC coach Tino Martinez put the ball in Herbek’s hands going the length of the floor on a play called “Villanova,” which called for Herbek to drive to the basket and try to draw a foul. It worked just like he drew it up.

“We wanted Isaac to get into the paint and make a referee make a decision,” Martinez said. "That’s what he did."

Yutan (23-4).....15  11   6     8  2  4  0—46

GICC (25-3)........7    7  12  14  2  4  1—47

Y: Trey Knudsen 17, Colby Tichota 12, Will Hays 9, Brady Timm 5, Joel Pleskac 3

GICC: Dei Jengmer 17, Isaac Herbek 13, Marcus Lowry 8, Russell Martinez 5, Koby Bales 4

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals

1 of 29

sports@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/OWHJeffSheldon

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email