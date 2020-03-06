LINCOLN — Top-ranked Lincoln Christian will return to the Class C-1 title game, where it lost last year to Wahoo Neumann, by defeating No. 4 St. Paul 68-59 in Friday’s semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Leading the 23-3 Crusaders was Fort Hays State-bound Olivia Hollenbeck with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Brooke Poppert had 22 points and 11 rebounds for 24-3 St. Paul, which will play in the third-place game Saturday.
Christian will play the winner of Adams Central-North Bend at 11 a.m. Saturday at PBA.
