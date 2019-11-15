No. 3 Sutton 38, No. 4 BRLD 28
Sutton amassed 531 yards of offense — all on the ground — as the Mustangs reached the state final for the first time since 2012. That 531 is a C-2 playoff record for rushing yards in a game. Cade Wiseman ran for four touchdowns while Jackson Perrien had two, including a 99-yarder in the first half. Sutton (11-1), which led 20-14 at halftime, never trailed in the second half. Perrien’s 33-yard run to start the fourth quarter made it 32-22, and Wiseman added a 65-yard score with 3:46 left for a 38-22 lead. Will Gatzemeyer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for BRLD (10-2).
No. 2 Oakland-Craig 54, No. 1 St. Paul 13
Oakland-Craig (12-0) led 22-0 after one quarter and never let up to reach the state final for the first time since 2015. St. Paul (11-1) cut its deficit to 22-6 early in the second quarter, but Jaron Meyer answered with a 55-yard TD run and added a 30-yard score before halftime. Caden Nelson had two touchdown runs in the second half.
