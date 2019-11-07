LINCOLN — Superior's Meyer sisters, Kalynn and Shayla, each had 27 kills to lead Superior to a 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Wisner-Pilger in the opening round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.

Kalynn Meyer is a two-time World-Herald Nebraska girls athlete of the year and a Husker commit.

Wisner-Pilger (22-12)....24 25 18 17

Superior (30-2).............26 21 25 25

WP (kills-aces-blocks): Lily Otten 10-0-2, Rachel Otten 9-0-3, Karrin Jindra 9-0-0, Aspin Waterman 7-0-1, Adison Meyer 3-1-0, Ashley Brahmer 3-0-0, Erin McGuire 0-2-0, Lindsey Kneifl 0-1-0. Totals 41-4-6.

S: Kalynn Meyer 27-1-2, Shayla Meyer 27-1-2, Emma Schnakenberg 1-1-0, Sierra Blackburn 0-0-1. Totals 55-3-5.

Set assists: WP 30 (Meyer 25, McGuire 5), S 47 (Kobza 27, Blackburn 18, K. Meyer 2).

— Stu Pospisil

Hastings St. Cecilia defeats Arcadia-Loup City

Hastings St. Cecilia defeated Arcadia-Loup City 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 in the first round of the state volleyball tournament. Katherine Hamburger led the Hawkettes with 11 kills, two aces and two blocks while Addi Kirkegaard chipped in nine kills and seven blocks. 

“Our kids did a great job of executing the things we wanted to do,” St. Cecilia coach Alan VanCura said. “We have a lot of weapons. That makes it tough for opponents to key in on. It was a great effort.” 

Arcadia-Loup City (33-3).....10 12 20

Hastings St. Cecilia (26-7)...25 25 25

ALC (kills-aces-blocks): Creighton Harrington 0-1-0, Capri Dethlefs 5-0-1, McKenna Cruikshank 1-0-1, Shaylee Chliewski 1-0-0, Ellie Oxford 0-1-0, Nadia VanSlyke 0-0-2, Shanyn Gappa 0-1-0, Calli Bauer 9-0-1, Mariah Markus 7-0-2. Totals 24-3-7.

HSC: Erin Sheehy 0-3-0, Katherine Hamburger 11-2-2, Chloe McCauley 6-0-0, Makenna Asher 6-3-4, Addi Kirkegaard 9-0-7, Tori Thomas 8-2-2. Totals 40-10-15.

Set assists: ALC 22 (VanSlyke 20, Harrington 1, Bauer 1), HSC 35 (Asher 18, Jill Parr 16, McCauley 1).

— Marc Zavala

Norfolk Lutheran defeats Wahoo Neumann

Norfolk Lutheran defeated Wahoo Neumann in four sets, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18. Rebecca Gebhardt finished with 27 kills and 22 digs, one of three Eagles with a double-double. Lutheran has won 23 of its past 24 matches.

Eagle coach Kathy Gebhardt — Rebecca’s mother — said her team continues to improve.

“They keep battling and they’re just working really hard out there on the court.”

Wahoo Neumann (25-10).....17 25 20 18

Norfolk Lutheran (30-6).......25 22 25 25

WN (kills-aces-blocks): Kali Jurgensmeier 19-2-1, Lindsey Thiele 15-1-2, Emily Coufal 6-0-1, McKayla Most 3-0-1, Lauren Thiele 1-3-0, Katie Spicka 1-0-3, Erin Raabe 0-1-0. Totals 45-7-8.

NL: Rebecca Gebhardt 27-4-0, Lauren Buhrman 8-0-2, Aubrey Herbolsheimer 8-0-1, Chloe Spence 6-2-1, Mia Furst 5-1-1, Kendra Rosberg 1-0-1, Madeline Becker 1-0-0, Grace Bitney 1-0-0, Halle Berner 0-1-0. Totals 57-8-6.

Set assists: WN 45 (La. Thiele 34, Li. Thiele 8, Cassidy Most 2, M. Most 1), NL 49 (Spence 26, Becker 17, Gebhardt 5, Berner 1).

— Paul Hughes

GICC defeats Summerland

Grand Island Central Catholic swept Summerland, 25-14, 25-12, 25-20. The Crusaders — literally — served up a victory, finishing with 10 aces while keeping Summerland from getting into any kind of rhythm. Four servers recorded an ace, with Lauryn Willman and Courtney Toner finishing with three apiece.

“We had all kinds of different kinds of serving. We have slow float and knuckle-ball serves. We had a lot of kids who served well for us tonight,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. Allison Kalvoda led the Crusaders with nine kills.

Summerland (28-6) 14 12 20

Grand Island CC (26-5) 25 25 25

S (kills-aces-blocks): Brenna Wagner 2-0-1, Summer Schroeder 5-0-1, Tiana Thramer 9-1-0, Sidney Stallbaum 3-0-2, Avery Cheatum 1-0-0, Ashley Koenig 6-0-0. Totals 26-1-4.

GICC: Lauryn Willman 2-3-1, Courtney Toner 0-3-0, Kate McFarland 0-2-0, Avery Kalvoda 6-0-1, Allison Kalvoda 9-0-1, Katie Maser 2-2-0, Chloe Cloud 5-0-1, Gracie Woods 6-0-2. Totals 30-10-6.

Set assists: S 24 (Kyra Nilson 24), GICC 23 (Maser 20, McFarland 1 Willman 1, Al. Kalvoda 1).

— Marc Zavala

