LINCOLN — The biggest drama of the match came in the second set, when Battle Creek overcame a 14-9 deficit to take a 22-20 lead. But St. Paul scored five of the next six points to close out the game. The Wildcats have won all 82 sets this year.

“We kept believing in each other and said that we could do it,” said junior outside hitter Josie Jakubowski, who had a team-high 12 kills. “Trusting each other really helped us.”

Brooke Poppert had nine kills and Teegan Hansel eight for the Wildcats, who received 34 set assists from Olivia Poppert.

Battle Creek was led by 14 kills by Tria McLean. Riley Seifert added 12.

Battle Creek (28-6)....17   23   17

St. Paul (34-0)...........25   25   25

BC (kills-aces-blocks): Paytyn Taake 0-2-0, Makenna Taake 2-0-1, Lydia Roskeland 0-0-0, BriAnna Zohner 8-0-3, Madaline Taake 2-1-1, Kaitlyn Pochop 0-0-0, Riley Seifert 12-1-2, Renee Brummels 0-0-2, Tria McLean 14-1-2.

SP: Paige Lukasiewicz 0-0-0, Noel Roan 0-3-0, Josie Jakubowski 12-2-0, Abby Elstermeier 3-0-2, Jenna Jakubowski 5-0-0, McKenna Anderson 0-0-0, Brooke Poppert 9-0-0, Olivia Poppert 3-0-0, Teegan Hansel 8-0-0, Camryn Morgan 0-2-0.

Set assists: BC 39 (McLean 19, Pochop 16, P. Taake 2, Mad. Taake 1, Zohner 1), SP 34 (O. Poppert 34).

— Dale Miller

Broken Bow defeats Wayne

Wayne’s Lauren Pick put down eight of her match-high 27 kills in the first set to help the Blue Devils snap a streak of 10 straight state tournament sets lost dating to 2002.

But Broken Bow, making its first state trip since 2000, rallied with the help of Majesta Valasek's 24 kills.

“We knew that we came down here to do something special, and we weren’t going to give up (after the first set),” the senior outside hitter said.

Broken Bow (33-2).....22  25  25  25

Wayne (29-6).............25  20    8  18

BB (kills-aces-blocks): Sydney Carrizales 7-0-0, Madison Neely 5-1-1, Majesta Valasek 24-0-0, Kailyn Scott 3-3-0, Kya Scott 11-0-1, Emily Trotter 0-2-0, Lindsay Schauda 11-0-0.

W: Kiara Krusemark 2-1-0, Erin O’Reilly 0-1-0, Emily Longe 5-0-1, Sydney Redden 1-0-0, Emily Armstrong 10-1-0, Lauren Pick 27-1-0, Rubie Klausen 3-0-0.

Set assists: BB 60 (Ka. Scott 55, Valasek 2, Kociemba 2, Trotter 1), W 46 (Krusemark 42, Armstrong 2, Pick 2).

— Dale Miller

» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball day one

1 of 55

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription