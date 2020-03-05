LINCOLN — Neutralizing Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Hollenbeck for a second time proved to be a tall order for Malcolm.

Shut out in the previous meeting, Hollenbeck had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to power the No. 1-rated Crusaders to a 55-34 victory over No. 9 Malcolm on Thursday morning in first-round play of the Class C-1 state tournament at Devaney Center.

Hollenbeck more than made amends for going scoreless in Lincoln Christian’s 49-42 victory over the Clippers on Feb. 20 in a sub-district final. This time around, the 6-foot-4 senior center was 10-of-13 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, breaking the ice against Malcolm less than two minutes into the contest.

“I don’t think she’s ever had that before,” Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna said of his all-state player being blanked. “She got into some foul trouble in that game, had to sit a lot and just couldn’t get into the rhythm of things and (Malcolm) did a good job of double- and even triple-teaming her.

“She was hungry to get back out there … and really just dominated on both sides of the ball.”

Hollenbeck scored 14 first-half points as the Crusaders built a 30-18 lead at the intermission.

“We thought Hollenback might be a little angry at us and it turned out to be the case,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “You have to give her a lot of credit. I’m sure she probably remembers that last game pretty well and they came out and made it a point to establish her early.

“Hollenbeck is 6-4 and we don’t have that. We were fortunate to be able to shut her down the first time, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen the second time.”

Emma Brown scored a team-high 11 points for Malcolm (19-7), which was able to stay within striking distance by forcing 10 first-half turnovers. However, the Clippers committed 11 turnovers in the first 16 minutes and had 18 miscues overall while shooting 35.9% (14 of 39) from the floor.

“One of our problems the whole year has been having the ability to score in big games and, obviously, when you’re not scoring with a team, you’re not putting pressure on them,” Klepper said. “Between missing shots and turning it over too many times, it just allowed Christian too many opportunities.”

The Crusaders committed five turnovers in the second half and finished 22 of 45 shooting (48.9%) from the field. Lincoln Christian had 16 assists on 22 field goals, led by Alexis Johnson (five assists) and Allyson Korte (four).

Orduna said he liked the way his experienced squad handled playing its first-round contest. The Crusaders, who finished as the C-1 state runner-up last season, advanced to Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“It’s nice because this group came in here last year and they know what’s expected,” Orduna said. “They were ready to play and for four quarters and played at a really high level, so I was really pleased with that.”

Malcolm (19-7).................12 6 8 8—34

Lincoln Christian (22-3)......20 10 13 12—55

M: Alyssa Fortik 7, Joslyn Small 8, Ashlynn Sehi 2, Hadley Teut 1, Diamond Sedlak 2, Emma Brown 11, Kiana Dostal 3.

LC: Barrett Power 4, Brielle Power 5, Makylee Ailes 5, Halle Hueser 3, Allyson Korte 4, Alexis Johnson 7, Addison Ehlers 3, Olivia Hollenbeck 24.

— Terry Douglass

St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38

St. Paul’s dream season in a long time continues.

The Class C-1, No. 4 Wildcats earned its chance to play on after Wahoo missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer during a 41-38 victory Thursday at the Devaney Center.

St. Paul played in its first state tournament game since 1993 when the Wildcats captured the Class B state championship.

“This has been a dream season for these girls,” said coach Rick Peters, who was the boys coach when the Wildcats went to three-straight C-1 title games from 1995-97. “It’s been a blast and I’m glad we get to play on.”

With Brooke and Olivia Poppert struggling to get anything to go, the Wildcats needed someone to step up.

Amber Kosmicki, a 5-8 sophomore, scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers — one at the end of the period to give St. Paul a 28-26 lead.

“I was the open one. You just got to step up and hit those shots when they come off of you,” Kosmicki said. “I have some great teammates who gave me some great passes.”

Peters said Kosmicki is capable of making some 3-point shots.

“We tell her to shoot. When you don’t think she’s going to shoot, she’ll take one and she won’t take one when you think she’s going to,” Peters said. “That’s just her personality. She knows she can hit that shot. She’s willing to step up and take those shots.”

After a Brooke Poppert free throw gave St. Paul 33-32 advantage, the lead would change four times until Olivia Poppert two free throws and a basket gave St. Paul a 39-36 lead with 1:23 left to play.

Wahoo cut the deficit to 39-38 with two Iversen free throws. Then Lukasiewicz hit two free throws to increase St. Paul’s lead.

The Warriors had a chance but a Brigham 3-pointer was off the mark to give St. Paul the win.

Brooke Poppert chipped in 11 points with nine of those points coming from the free-throw line. Olivia Poppert had nine points with six coming in the final period.

St. Paul will take on top-ranked Lincoln Christian at 9 a.m. Friday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Peters said the Wildcats will have to deal with the Crusaders’ size as they have four players that are over 6-0, including Olivia Hollenbeck. Olivia Poppert at 6-0 is St. Paul’s tallest player, while Brooke is 5-11.

“Their size is going to be tremendous,” Peters said. “We’ll have to get after it a little bit and develop a good game-plan against their size. We do have some size to match up with them.

“I know the girls will be ready to compete tomorrow.”

Wahoo.............5 13 8 12—38

St. Paul..........7 10 11 13—41

WAHOO: Greenfield 4, Iverson 7, Eddie 9, Sears 4, Brigham 14.

ST. PAUL: B. Poppert 11, Lukasiewicz 8, Kosmicki 13, O. Poppert 9.

— Marc Zavala

Adams Central 44, Chadron 30

A strong second half lifted Adams Central into the Class C-1 semifinals.

The No. 7 Patriots outscored No. 3 Chadron by 14 points in the second half to lift them to a 44-30 win Thursday at the Devaney Center.

After the two teams were tied at 17-17 at the half, Adams Central started the second half with a 10-0 spurt and never looked back.

“You can really feel our girls get into a rhythm in the third and fourth quarter there,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “We were able to step into some shots that we weren’t able to in the first half. We did a great job hitting some shots and extending that lead out.”

Libby Trausch scored a game-high 18 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead the Patriots.

Olivia Reed led Chadron with 13 points, but nine came in the first quarter where the Cardinals built a 12-8 lead. However, Reed committed her third foul in the second quarter.

Adams Central will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Adams Central (17-10)...........8 9 14 13—44

Chadron (23-3).....................12 5 3 10—30

AC: Trausch 18, Babcock 9, Lang 6, Gooden 5, L. Scott 4, Wellensiek 2.

C: Garrett 3, Dunbar 2, Strotheide 6, Bailey 6, Reed 13.

— Marc Zavala

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round

1 of 35

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started