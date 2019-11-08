Class C-1
No. 1 Wahoo 49, No. 5 Columbus Scotus 7: Trevin Luben scored four touchdowns as the Warriors (11-0) dominated the first half. Luben, who has 34 TDs on the season, scored twice in the final 2:25 of the first half to put Wahoo up 42-0.
No. 2 Pierce 49, No. 7 Ord 21: Pierce scored twice in the final 1:14 of the first half to open a 35-14 lead. Garrett Meier caught a touchdown pass on the final play of the period and Pierce (11-0) maintained the momentum the rest of the way.
No. 3 Adams Central 17, No. 6 Aurora 0: The Patriots held the defending state champs to 103 total yards. Aurora had 18 yards and no first downs in the first half. Adams Central (11-0), which went up 17-0 early in the third quarter, is in the semifinal for the first time since 2012. No. 8 Wayne 28, No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood 13: The Blue Devils scored the final 22 points to reach the state semifinal for the first time. Trailing 13-6, Wayne (9-2) converted a turnover and scored 13 seconds before halftime for a 14-13 lead. Victor Kniesche ran for a 32-yard TD two minutes into the second half, then Reid Korth scored his third TD of the night to secure the win.
Millard South's TJ Urban scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer gets high fives from fans at the conclusion of the game. Millard South defeated Grand Island to advance in the playoffs.
Grand Island's Broc Douglass, center, scores a touchdown against the Millard South defense with just second left in the second quarter. The touchdown put Grand Island up 17-14.
Grand Island's Carson Cahoy throws a pass in the second quarter.
Millard South's TJ Urban, center, breaks free from Grand Island's Broc Douglass, left, to score a third quarter touchdown.
Molly Phillips, left, and Ben Roth, both Millard South juniors, watch the Millard South football team take on Grand Island.
Grand Island's Daylon Keolavone, left, blocks a PAT by Millard South's Cole Lammel in the third quarter.
Millard South takes on Grand Island during a Class A quarterfinal playoff game at Buell Stadium.
Grand Island quarterback Carson Cahoy fumbles the football out of bounds in the second quarter.
Grand Island's Broc Douglass, right, catches a pass in the second quarter as Millard South's Spencer Wagner defends.
Millard South's Isaiah Harris runs for a second quarter touchdown.
Grand Island's Caleb Francl carries the football in the second quarter.
Millard South quarterback Tj Urban, center, gets the first down on fourth down as he pushes against Grand Island's Broc Douglass, left, and Caleb Francl, right, in the second quarter.
Grand Island's Caleb Francl, left, gets tackled by Millard South's Tate Hinrichs in the first quarter.
Grand Island's Carson Cahoy carries the football against the Millard South defense in the second quarter.
Kaden Coates, a Millard South junior, plays the euphonium in the school's pep band during the football game.
Grand Island's Ace Mckinnis, left, intercepts a pass intended for Millard South's Gage Stenger.
Millard South's Dexter Smith sacks Grand Island quarterback Carson Cahoy.
Grand Island's Broc Douglass, center, runs for a touchdown on a trick play in the first quarter.
Grand Island's Broc Douglass, left, breaks free from Millard South defender Ryan Roiter.
The Millard South football team joins arms as they walk to the football field for the start of the game.
Millard South's Beau Wendt, right, warms up before the start of the game.
