No. 1 Wahoo 49, No. 5 Columbus Scotus 7: Trevin Luben scored four touchdowns as the Warriors (11-0) dominated the first half. Luben, who has 34 TDs on the season, scored twice in the final 2:25 of the first half to put Wahoo up 42-0.

No. 2 Pierce 49, No. 7 Ord 21: Pierce scored twice in the final 1:14 of the first half to open a 35-14 lead. Garrett Meier caught a touchdown pass on the final play of the period and Pierce (11-0) maintained the momentum the rest of the way.

No. 3 Adams Central 17, No. 6 Aurora 0: The Patriots held the defending state champs to 103 total yards. Aurora had 18 yards and no first downs in the first half. Adams Central (11-0), which went up 17-0 early in the third quarter, is in the semifinal for the first time since 2012.

No. 8 Wayne 28, No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood 13: The Blue Devils scored the final 22 points to reach the state semifinal for the first time. Trailing 13-6, Wayne (9-2) converted a turnover and scored 13 seconds before halftime for a 14-13 lead. Victor Kniesche ran for a 32-yard TD two minutes into the second half, then Reid Korth scored his third TD of the night to secure the win.

