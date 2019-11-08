Class C-2
No. 1 St. Paul 25, No. 8 David City Aquinas 10: Eli Larson rushed for 170 yards on 21 carries and St. Paul improved to 11-0, reaching the semifinal for the first time since 2010. Aquinas got a touchdown run from Kyle Napier to make it 13-10, but St. Paul answered that score late in the third quarter, tacked on another in the fourth.
No. 2 Oakland-Craig 50, No. 6 Doniphan-Trumbull 16: It was 8-8 late in the first quarter before Oakland-Craig scored the next 42 points to improve to 11-0. No. 3 Sutton 44, No. 5 Battle Creek 28: Trailing 21-8 at halftime, the Mustangs (10-1) dominated the final 24 minutes to stay unbeaten. After Jackson Perrien scored three minutes into the second half, Cade Wiseman scored the next three TDs.
No. 4 BRLD 60, No. 7 North Bend 53: Dylan Beutler caught a 31-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes left and give BRLD (10-1) the win. BRLD secured the win with a fumble recovery on North Bend’s next possession. It was tied 39-39 after three quarters, and BRLD trailed 53-46 before scoring the final two TDs.
Millard South's TJ Urban scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer gets high fives from fans at the conclusion of the game. Millard South defeated Grand Island to advance in the playoffs.
Grand Island's Broc Douglass, center, scores a touchdown against the Millard South defense with just second left in the second quarter. The touchdown put Grand Island up 17-14.
Grand Island's Carson Cahoy throws a pass in the second quarter.
Millard South's TJ Urban, center, breaks free from Grand Island's Broc Douglass, left, to score a third quarter touchdown.
Molly Phillips, left, and Ben Roth, both Millard South juniors, watch the Millard South football team take on Grand Island.
Grand Island's Daylon Keolavone, left, blocks a PAT by Millard South's Cole Lammel in the third quarter.
Millard South takes on Grand Island during a Class A quarterfinal playoff game at Buell Stadium.
Grand Island quarterback Carson Cahoy fumbles the football out of bounds in the second quarter.
Grand Island's Broc Douglass, right, catches a pass in the second quarter as Millard South's Spencer Wagner defends.
Millard South's Isaiah Harris runs for a second quarter touchdown.
Grand Island's Caleb Francl carries the football in the second quarter.
Millard South quarterback Tj Urban, center, gets the first down on fourth down as he pushes against Grand Island's Broc Douglass, left, and Caleb Francl, right, in the second quarter.
Grand Island's Caleb Francl, left, gets tackled by Millard South's Tate Hinrichs in the first quarter.
Grand Island's Carson Cahoy carries the football against the Millard South defense in the second quarter.
Kaden Coates, a Millard South junior, plays the euphonium in the school's pep band during the football game.
Grand Island's Ace Mckinnis, left, intercepts a pass intended for Millard South's Gage Stenger.
Millard South's Dexter Smith sacks Grand Island quarterback Carson Cahoy.
Grand Island's Broc Douglass, center, runs for a touchdown on a trick play in the first quarter.
Grand Island's Broc Douglass, left, breaks free from Millard South defender Ryan Roiter.
The Millard South football team joins arms as they walk to the football field for the start of the game.
Millard South's Beau Wendt, right, warms up before the start of the game.
