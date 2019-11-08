Class C-2

No. 1 St. Paul 25, No. 8 David City Aquinas 10: Eli Larson rushed for 170 yards on 21 carries and St. Paul improved to 11-0, reaching the semifinal for the first time since 2010. Aquinas got a touchdown run from Kyle Napier to make it 13-10, but St. Paul answered that score late in the third quarter, tacked on another in the fourth.

No. 2 Oakland-Craig 50, No. 6 Doniphan-Trumbull 16: It was 8-8 late in the first quarter before Oakland-Craig scored the next 42 points to improve to 11-0.

No. 3 Sutton 44, No. 5 Battle Creek 28: Trailing 21-8 at halftime, the Mustangs (10-1) dominated the final 24 minutes to stay unbeaten. After Jackson Perrien scored three minutes into the second half, Cade Wiseman scored the next three TDs.

No. 4 BRLD 60, No. 7 North Bend 53: Dylan Beutler caught a 31-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes left and give BRLD (10-1) the win. BRLD secured the win with a fumble recovery on North Bend’s next possession. It was tied 39-39 after three quarters, and BRLD trailed 53-46 before scoring the final two TDs.

Photos: Millard South defeats Grand Island in quarterfinal of Class A football playoff

1 of 22

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription