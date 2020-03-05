LINCOLN — Ponca overcame its nightmarish first quarter. Grand Island Central Catholic’s nightmare kept repeating.

The Indians shot their way out of early struggles and used 25 points from senior forward Kaci Day to top the Crusaders.

Ponca (22-4) led 6-2 after a first quarter in which the teams shot 1 for 20 from the floor.

They got better with in the second quarter, but GICC’s woes returned in the third. The Crusaders had three points and shot 1 for 7, and Ponca closed the period with a 10-0 run to take a 38-23 lead.

Day finished 6 for 11 from the floor and 13 for 19 from the foul to put up her 25 points.

“I’m glad she’s on my team,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “She’s a player. She’s tenacious, she gets after it on both ends of the floor. I don’t have enough superlatives to tell you how much I appreciate Kaci Day.”

GICC (17-8)..............2  18    3  15—38

Ponca (22-4)............6  18  14  18—56

GICC: Jenna Heidelk 3, Katie Maser 5, Rylie Rice 11, Elli Steenson 2, Chloe Cloud 4, Alexis Mudloff 4, Gracie Woods 6, Alyssa Wilson 3.

P: Maggie McGill 5, Kaci Day 25, Breanna Gill 6, Ashlyn Kingsbury 8, Morgan Nelson 4, Samantha Ehlers 6, Gracen Evan 2.

— Dale Miller

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 43

Once Superior’s 6-foot-3 standout center Kalynn Meyer fouled out, Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger took advantage.

The sophomore guard drove her way to 10 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hawkettes pull away.

“(Kissinger’s) ultra aggressive, and when the lane freed up a little bit, her eyes lit up,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “She was awfully effective going north-south to the rim. That was a great weapon, and it seemed to be our main line of scoring in the second half.”

Meyer fouled out with 3:31 left in the third quarter with Superior trailing 30-28. The Nebraska volleyball pledge had 12 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks but battled foul trouble throughout the game. She picked up her fourth with 1:22 remaining in the first half — a half in which the teams were whistled for a combined 29 fouls.

The Wildcats closed to within 38-37 early in the fourth until a pair of Kissinger drives kicked off a 6-0 run, and the Hawkettes expanded the lead the rest of the way.

Superior (21-4).........7  12  16    8—43

Hastings SC (24-3)....9  17  12  18—56

S: Zaveah Kobza 2, Hallie Miller 3, Trisha Hayes 4, Shayla Meyer 20, Kalynn Meyer 12, Emma Schnakenberg 1, Neah McMeen 1.

HSC: Chloe McCauley 4, Bailey Kissinger 22, Tori Thomas 10, Makenna Asher 8, Katharine Hamburger 7, Elizabeth Landgren 4, Erin Sheehy 1.

— Dale Miller

Oakland-Craig 41, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Oakland-Craig’s offense had trouble getting on track Thursday. Its defense didn’t.

And the second quarter was not for the faint of heart. The teams combined for 11 fouls — and one field goal. Clarkson/Leigh scored a pair of buckets in the game’s first 90 seconds but went the rest of the first half without a field goal.

“Their pressure was fantastic,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. “They play great full-court man, they deny you. They get after you.”

And as their defense was keeping the Knights in the game, it also boosted their offense. Sadie Nelson’s transition layup and free throw put Oakland-Craig in front 31-21 with 2:56 left in the third quarter.

“Defense earns you offense, so you need to play good defense in order to score,” Nelson said.

Clarkson/Leigh (20-6)........7  8    7  14—36

Oakland-Craig (26-1)........11  9  13    8—41

CL: Ashlynn Novotny 6, Kimberly Stodola 7, Kennedy Settje 5, Cassidy Hoffman 10, Alissa Kasik 5, Kayden Schumacher 3.

OC: Chaney Nelson 8, Kennedy Benne 17, Sydney Guzinski 1, Sadie Nelson 13, Jeannina Blahak 2.

Crofton 72, BRLD 41

Crofton raced to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and stayed in high gear for most of the night in a first round win over BRLD.

Crofton’s full-court pressure forced 18 turnovers that led to easy baskets as the Warriors finished 26 for 46 (57%) from the field.

“They came out and they really pressured us,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “They got us into that trap, and they just kept trapping and they fed off it. And that’s what good teams do.”

Defensively, BRLD used a box-and-one to isolate on Crofton’s leading scorer, Lacey Sprakel, and held the junior center to five first-half points.

But Sprakel’s teammates picked up the scoring load, particularly Alexis Arens. The senior scored nine of her 11 points in the quarter, and the Warriors led by 19 at halftime. They extended the lead in the second half.

BRLD (20-6).........2  18  14    7—41

Crofton (24-3)....19  20  19  14—72

BRLD: Isabel Freemont 12, McKenzie Murphy 2, Caragan Tietz 7, Alyssa Buchholz 3, Kelsey Larsen 2, Jordan Snyder 15.

C: Alexis Folkers 10, Jayden Jordan 10, Ella Wragge 3, Kaley Einrem 10, Elyssa Tramp 3, Ashley Tramp 6, Alexis Arens 11, Ryah Ostermeyer 2, Keirra Vornhagen 3, Lacey Sprakel 14.

