LINCOLN — Ponca overcame its nightmarish first quarter. Grand Island Central Catholic’s nightmare kept repeating.
The Indians shot their way out of early struggles and used 25 points from senior forward Kaci Day to top the Crusaders.
Ponca (22-4) led 6-2 after a first quarter in which the teams shot 1 for 20 from the floor.
They got better with in the second quarter, but GICC’s woes returned in the third. The Crusaders had three points and shot 1 for 7, and Ponca closed the period with a 10-0 run to take a 38-23 lead.
Day finished 6 for 11 from the floor and 13 for 19 from the foul to put up her 25 points.
“I’m glad she’s on my team,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “She’s a player. She’s tenacious, she gets after it on both ends of the floor. I don’t have enough superlatives to tell you how much I appreciate Kaci Day.”
Once Superior’s 6-foot-3 standout center Kalynn Meyer fouled out, Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger took advantage.
The sophomore guard drove her way to 10 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hawkettes pull away.
“(Kissinger’s) ultra aggressive, and when the lane freed up a little bit, her eyes lit up,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “She was awfully effective going north-south to the rim. That was a great weapon, and it seemed to be our main line of scoring in the second half.”
Meyer fouled out with 3:31 left in the third quarter with Superior trailing 30-28. The Nebraska volleyball pledge had 12 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks but battled foul trouble throughout the game. She picked up her fourth with 1:22 remaining in the first half — a half in which the teams were whistled for a combined 29 fouls.
The Wildcats closed to within 38-37 early in the fourth until a pair of Kissinger drives kicked off a 6-0 run, and the Hawkettes expanded the lead the rest of the way.
Superior (21-4).........7 12 16 8—43
Hastings SC (24-3)....9 17 12 18—56
S: Zaveah Kobza 2, Hallie Miller 3, Trisha Hayes 4, Shayla Meyer 20, Kalynn Meyer 12, Emma Schnakenberg 1, Neah McMeen 1.
HSC: Chloe McCauley 4, Bailey Kissinger 22, Tori Thomas 10, Makenna Asher 8, Katharine Hamburger 7, Elizabeth Landgren 4, Erin Sheehy 1.
— Dale Miller
Oakland-Craig 41, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Oakland-Craig’s offense had trouble getting on track Thursday. Its defense didn’t.
And the second quarter was not for the faint of heart. The teams combined for 11 fouls — and one field goal. Clarkson/Leigh scored a pair of buckets in the game’s first 90 seconds but went the rest of the first half without a field goal.
“Their pressure was fantastic,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. “They play great full-court man, they deny you. They get after you.”
And as their defense was keeping the Knights in the game, it also boosted their offense. Sadie Nelson’s transition layup and free throw put Oakland-Craig in front 31-21 with 2:56 left in the third quarter.
“Defense earns you offense, so you need to play good defense in order to score,” Nelson said.
OC: Chaney Nelson 8, Kennedy Benne 17, Sydney Guzinski 1, Sadie Nelson 13, Jeannina Blahak 2.
Crofton 72, BRLD 41
Crofton raced to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and stayed in high gear for most of the night in a first round win over BRLD.
Crofton’s full-court pressure forced 18 turnovers that led to easy baskets as the Warriors finished 26 for 46 (57%) from the field.
“They came out and they really pressured us,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “They got us into that trap, and they just kept trapping and they fed off it. And that’s what good teams do.”
Defensively, BRLD used a box-and-one to isolate on Crofton’s leading scorer, Lacey Sprakel, and held the junior center to five first-half points.
But Sprakel’s teammates picked up the scoring load, particularly Alexis Arens. The senior scored nine of her 11 points in the quarter, and the Warriors led by 19 at halftime. They extended the lead in the second half.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Callie Haneborg scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer, left, runs the offense against North Platte's Gracie Haneborg, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Rylee Kurth scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Callie Haneborg shoots against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Abby Orr is blocked by Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff, left, shoots under coverage by North Platte's Carly Purdy during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg sports socks with the team's initials as the Bulldogs take on Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski looks for an open teammate under coverage by North Platte's Gracie Haneborg during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski, center, scores against North Platte's Abby Orr, left and Keelee Soto, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff drives to the basket as they take on North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff scores against North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer beats North Platte's Rylee Kurth to the ball before it goes out of bounds during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull, center, hypes up her teammates before they take on Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan looks for an open player against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Chloe Carr dribbles down the court against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull scores against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, center, celebrates a charge called against Millard South during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper, left, is fouled by Millard South's Megan Belt during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, top, is fouled by Millard South's Jayme Horan during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, is consoled by teammate Khloe Lemon after fouling out of the game against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Cora Olsen shoots a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Chloe Carr, left, and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone guards Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during their Class B game.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown shoots a free throw late in the game against Sidney during their Class B game.
Grand Island Northwest's Skylee Urbanski fouls Sidney's Nicole Birner during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown passes the ball against Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Ellie Apfel, left, and Rebecca Mader hug after they defeated Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen shoots over Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles dribbles away from Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
