...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO
UPPER 50S IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, COMBINED WITH
HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OVER 40 MPH WILL MAKE
ANY FIRES STARTS HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
065 SEWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078
SALINE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089
GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE DELAYED
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
BASKETBALL
Class C-1: Olivia Hollenbeck's double-double leads No. 1 seed Lincoln Christian over Malcolm
LINCOLN — Neutralizing Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Hollenbeck for a second time proved to be a tall order for Malcolm.
Shut out in the previous meeting, Hollenbeck had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to power the No. 1-rated Crusaders to a 55-34 victory over No. 9 Malcolm on Thursday morning in first-round play of the Class C-1 state tournament at Devaney Center.
Hollenbeck more than made amends for going scoreless in Lincoln Christian’s 49-42 victory over the Clippers on Feb. 20 in a sub-district final. This time around, the 6-foot-4 senior center was 10-of-13 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, breaking the ice against Malcolm less than two minutes into the contest.
“I don’t think she’s ever had that before,” Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna said of his all-state player being blanked. “She got into some foul trouble in that game, had to sit a lot and just couldn’t get into the rhythm of things and (Malcolm) did a good job of double- and even triple-teaming her.
“She was hungry to get back out there … and really just dominated on both sides of the ball.”
Hollenbeck scored 14 first-half points as the Crusaders built a 30-18 lead at the intermission.
“We thought Hollenback might be a little angry at us and it turned out to be the case,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “You have to give her a lot of credit. I’m sure she probably remembers that last game pretty well and they came out and made it a point to establish her early.
“Hollenbeck is 6-4 and we don’t have that. We were fortunate to be able to shut her down the first time, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen the second time.”
Emma Brown scored a team-high 11 points for Malcolm (19-7), which was able to stay within striking distance by forcing 10 first-half turnovers. However, the Clippers committed 11 turnovers in the first 16 minutes and had 18 miscues overall while shooting 35.9% (14 of 39) from the floor.
“One of our problems the whole year has been having the ability to score in big games and, obviously, when you’re not scoring with a team, you’re not putting pressure on them,” Klepper said. “Between missing shots and turning it over too many times, it just allowed Christian too many opportunities.”
The Crusaders committed five turnovers in the second half and finished 22 of 45 shooting (48.9%) from the field. Lincoln Christian had 16 assists on 22 field goals, led by Alexis Johnson (five assists) and Allyson Korte (four).
Orduna said he liked the way his experienced squad handled playing its first-round contest. The Crusaders, who finished as the C-1 state runner-up last season, advanced to Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It’s nice because this group came in here last year and they know what’s expected,” Orduna said. “They were ready to play and for four quarters and played at a really high level, so I was really pleased with that.”
Malcolm (19-7).................12 6 8 8—34
Lincoln Christian (22-3)......20 10 13 12—55
M: Alyssa Fortik 7, Joslyn Small 8, Ashlynn Sehi 2, Hadley Teut 1, Diamond Sedlak 2, Emma Brown 11, Kiana Dostal 3.
LC: Barrett Power 4, Brielle Power 5, Makylee Ailes 5, Halle Hueser 3, Allyson Korte 4, Alexis Johnson 7, Addison Ehlers 3, Olivia Hollenbeck 24.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
