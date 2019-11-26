LINCOLN — No. 2 Oakland-Craig posted its fifth shutout of the year to beat No. 3 Sutton 19-0 in cold, wet conditions Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. It's the Knights' first Class C-2 state title since 1995, when championship games were still being played at home sites.
The Knights (13-0) got touchdowns in the first quarter from quarterback Colton Thomsen and the third quarter from Jaron Meyer, playing with a protective wrap on a broken wrist. Oakland-Craig added one more score in the final two minutes.
Sutton finished the season 11-2.
Oakland-Craig's Colton Thomsen runs the ball during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Sutton's Quenton Jones tries to avoid Oakland-Craig's Caden Nelson during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Sutton's Joseph Hinrichs battles Oakland-Craig's Jaron Meyer, Thomas Maline for a fumble during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Sutton's Cade Wiseman is tackled by Oakland-Craig's Jaron Meyer and Michael Brands during the C2 championship game on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Wahoo's Thomas Waido, left, and Kalon Cooper, right, bite their medals as they celebrate defeating Pierce to win the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben, center, and his teammates celebrate defeating Pierce to win the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo head coach Chad Fox, left, hugs running back Trevin Luben after presenting him with a medal. Wahoo defeated Pierce to win the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Luke Partridge is greeted by fans after Wahoo defeated Pierce to win the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben looks up at the scoreboard after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Fans take cover in the third quarter from a light rain/snow mix during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben, left, pushes away Pierce's Dalton Freeman while carrying the football in the third quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Dalton Freeman, center, carries the football in the third quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Dalton Freeman, center, carries the football in the third quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo quarter Thomas Waido is pushed ahead for the first down in the third quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben carries the football in the second quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Carson Oestreich is tackled by Wahoo's Trevin Luben in the second quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's David Dale, left, knocks Wahoo's Cooper Hancock out of bounds during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Brett Tinker gets wrapped up by the Wahoo defense during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Pierce's Brett Tinker carries the football during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Luke Partridge, center, intercepts a pass intended for Pierce's Carson Oestreich during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln. To the right is Wahoo's Peyten Walling.
Wahoo's Connor Grandgenett (3) waits to take the field before the start of the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Peyten Walling, left, and Trevin Luben leave the locker room for the start of the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Posters of the Wahoo seniors hang on the rails during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Shawn Knowlton, a UNL junior, plays with the Wahoo pep band during the Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln. Knowlton was one of two college students helping out with the pep band.
As the snow falls Wahoo offensive linemen Brody Specht, left, and Gunnar Vanek wait for a second quarter play call to come in during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben scores a touchdown in the second quarter during their Class C1 state championship game on Tuesday in Lincoln.
