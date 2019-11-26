Oakland-Craig

Colton Thomsen gave Oakland-Craig an early lead with a first-quarter touchdown against Sutton.

LINCOLN — No. 2 Oakland-Craig posted its fifth shutout of the year to beat No. 3 Sutton 19-0 in cold, wet conditions Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. It's the Knights' first Class C-2 state title since 1995, when championship games were still being played at home sites.

The Knights (13-0) got touchdowns in the first quarter from quarterback Colton Thomsen and the third quarter from Jaron Meyer, playing with a protective wrap on a broken wrist. Oakland-Craig added one more score in the final two minutes.

Sutton finished the season 11-2.

