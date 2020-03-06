LINCOLN — Class C-1 will have its No. 1 vs. No. 2 finals matchup.
No. 2 North Bend advanced to its first title game since winning state in 2001 by defeating No. 7 Adams Central, 39-31, in Friday’s semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Tigers (26-2), whose two losses were one-pointers to Class C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig, will play No. 1 Lincoln Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday at PBA.
“These girls have been working ever since last year when we lost," Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. “So I’m really proud of them and it couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of girls.”
North Bend will have to counter Christian’s Olivia Hollenbeck, a 6-foot-4 senior who’s had tournament games of 24 and 22 points.
“We’ll have to work on our post defense," Sterup said. “The main thing is just getting rebounds. If we give people one shot, we feel pretty good about it. We give them two or three, not so much. If we live with one shot, who knows?”
His team went without a basket for the final 13:43 and still came out a winner. The Tigers were 11 of 12 at the line in the fourth quarter and 75% for the game (18 of 24). This a day after they were 10 of 19.
“We certainly have had our struggles from the free-throw line. Early in the game today we even did,” Sterup said. "But now these girls, they’ve come through in the clutch and when a light is on them they’re going to shine.”
The Emanuel sisters — sophomore Sydney with 13, freshman Kaitlyn with 8 and senior Lauren with 7 — combined for 28 points.
Adams Central (17-11) fell behind by 10 twice in the third quarter but got to the final quarter trailing only 28-25. It was still a two-possession game with 1:20 left.
“North Bend did a really good job defensively," Patriots coach Evan Smith said. "We knew that was something they hang their hat on and they did a good job bottling up inside and early on we weren’t able to hit shots.
“They chased Libby (Trausch) off the line pretty hard. We were able to get downhill because of that, got to the rim quite a bit and yeah, they do a good job here. We had to get some back cuts and they covered that up well.”
Trausch mustered 4 points after 18 against Chadron on Thursday. Jessica Babcock had 11 to lead the Patriots, who play St. Paul in a third-place game Saturday.
Adams Central (17-11)…6/10/9/6—31 North Bend (26-2)…11/12/5/11—39
AC: Jessica Babcock 11, Rachel Gooden 9, Elizabeth Trausch 4, Bryn Lang 3, Lauryn Scott 2, Kylie Dierks.
NB: Sydney Emanuel 13, Kaitlyn Emanuel 8, Lauren Emanuel 7, Megan Ortmeier 7, Ally Pojar 4.
Lincoln East's Taylor Searcey shoots a free throw against Papio during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Briley Hill tips the ball from Papio's Jenna Hoelscher during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's head coach Dennis Prichard reacts to Papio scoring during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels goes up for a shot in a crowd of Papio defenders during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East faces off against Papio during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Delaney Roberts scores a layup against Papio's Brooklyn Wrice during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Joel Bierbower puts on the mascot costume backstage at halftime during a Class A state tournament game against Papio on Thursday.
Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor battles with Fremont's Macy Bryant for a rebound during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Papio's Maggie Vasa attempts to steal the ball from Lincoln East's Haley Peterson during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Haley Peterson goes for the rebound against Papio's Maggie Vasa and Olivia Kraft during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Ella Wedergren scores over Fremont's Taylor McCabe during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives past Westside's Eleanor Tempero during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Eleanor Tempero steals the ball from Fremont's Sydney Golladay during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Abigail Herman reaches as Fremont's Charli Earth falls after diving for a loose ball during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's Sydney Golladay celebrates with her teammates in the final minutes during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's bench reacts to a three point shot during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Ella Wedergren and Kaitlyn Hanna block Fremont's Sydney Golladay during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's Taylor McCabe scroes over Westside's Madilyn Siebler and Eleanor Tempero during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor blocks a shot from Fremont's Taylor McCabe during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Fremont's bench celebrates scoring in the final minutes during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Callie Haneborg scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the basket against Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer, left, runs the offense against North Platte's Gracie Haneborg, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Rylee Kurth scores against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Callie Haneborg shoots against Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Abby Orr is blocked by Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff, left, shoots under coverage by North Platte's Carly Purdy during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg sports socks with the team's initials as the Bulldogs take on Lincoln Pius X during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski looks for an open teammate under coverage by North Platte's Gracie Haneborg during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski, center, scores against North Platte's Abby Orr, left and Keelee Soto, right, during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff drives to the basket as they take on North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff scores against North Platte during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Pius X's Grace Driewer beats North Platte's Rylee Kurth to the ball before it goes out of bounds during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull, center, hypes up her teammates before they take on Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan looks for an open player against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Chloe Carr dribbles down the court against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Madison Krull scores against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, center, celebrates a charge called against Millard South during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper, left, is fouled by Millard South's Megan Belt during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore, top, is fouled by Millard South's Jayme Horan during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, is consoled by teammate Khloe Lemon after fouling out of the game against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Cora Olsen shoots a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, right, celebrates a 3-pointer against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Millard South's Chloe Carr, left, and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone guards Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during their Class B game.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown shoots a free throw late in the game against Sidney during their Class B game.
Grand Island Northwest's Skylee Urbanski fouls Sidney's Nicole Birner during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown passes the ball against Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Ellie Apfel, left, and Rebecca Mader hug after they defeated Sidney during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen shoots over Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles dribbles away from Sidney's Kendra Nesbitt during their Class B state tournament game.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
