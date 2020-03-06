LINCOLN — Class C-1 will have its No. 1 vs. No. 2 finals matchup.

No. 2 North Bend advanced to its first title game since winning state in 2001 by defeating No. 7 Adams Central, 39-31, in Friday’s semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Tigers (26-2), whose two losses were one-pointers to Class C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig, will play No. 1 Lincoln Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday at PBA.

“These girls have been working ever since last year when we lost," Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. “So I’m really proud of them and it couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of girls.”

North Bend will have to counter Christian’s Olivia Hollenbeck, a 6-foot-4 senior who’s had tournament games of 24 and 22 points.

“We’ll have to work on our post defense," Sterup said. “The main thing is just getting rebounds. If we give people one shot, we feel pretty good about it. We give them two or three, not so much. If we live with one shot, who knows?”

His team went without a basket for the final 13:43 and still came out a winner. The Tigers were 11 of 12 at the line in the fourth quarter and 75% for the game (18 of 24). This a day after they were 10 of 19.

“We certainly have had our struggles from the free-throw line. Early in the game today we even did,” Sterup said. "But now these girls, they’ve come through in the clutch and when a light is on them they’re going to shine.”

The Emanuel sisters — sophomore Sydney with 13, freshman Kaitlyn with 8 and senior Lauren with 7 — combined for 28 points.

Adams Central (17-11) fell behind by 10 twice in the third quarter but got to the final quarter trailing only 28-25. It was still a two-possession game with 1:20 left.

“North Bend did a really good job defensively," Patriots coach Evan Smith said. "We knew that was something they hang their hat on and they did a good job bottling up inside and early on we weren’t able to hit shots.

“They chased Libby (Trausch) off the line pretty hard. We were able to get downhill because of that, got to the rim quite a bit and yeah, they do a good job here. We had to get some back cuts and they covered that up well.”

Trausch mustered 4 points after 18 against Chadron on Thursday. Jessica Babcock had 11 to lead the Patriots, who play St. Paul in a third-place game Saturday.

Adams Central (17-11)…6/10/9/6—31

North Bend (26-2)…11/12/5/11—39

AC: Jessica Babcock 11, Rachel Gooden 9, Elizabeth Trausch 4, Bryn Lang 3, Lauryn Scott 2, Kylie Dierks.

NB: Sydney Emanuel 13, Kaitlyn Emanuel 8, Lauren Emanuel 7, Megan Ortmeier 7, Ally Pojar 4.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round

