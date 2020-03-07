Class C-1: North Bend Central wins first girls basketball state title since 2001

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE
UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S COMBINED WITH HUMIDITIES AROUND 20 PERCENT
AND WIND GUSTS AROUND 35 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES THAT START HARD
TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
North Bend Central's Megan Ortmeier, center, hoists the Class C-1 state trophy.
LINCOLN — After surviving two overtime wins in the subdistrict and district finals to reach the Class C-1 state tournament, North Bend Central ran through its three state tournament games in decisive fashion.
The third-seeded Tigers captured their first girls basketball state title since 2001 with a dominating 48-32 win over top seed Lincoln Christian Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend (27-2) piled up a 38-21 rebounding edge and got a balanced scoring effort led by sisters Sydney, Lauren, and Kaitlyn Emanuel, who combined for 28 points.
From the opening tip, the Tigers were aggressive inside, out-rebounding Lincoln Christian 12-7 in the first quarter and getting two quick fouls on Olivia Hollenbeck, the Crusaders’ 6-foot-4 senior center who had scored 46 points in her first two state tournament games this week.
“I think we know that we just have to come out really strong and not let up no matter if we’re missing the shots,” said sophomore Sydney Emanuel, who led North Bend with 12 points and seven rebounds. "Just keep going strong and keep getting more confidence as we go.”
The Tigers feasted after Hollenbeck headed to the bench with two fouls in the first two minutes of the game. North Bend held a 13-3 advantage in second-chance points in the first half and led 28-17 at halftime.
"We knew one of our keys was rebounding,” Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna said. “With (Hollenbeck) out, that presence, they took advantage of that and got some second and even third opportunities, and built the lead early.”
North Bend won the offensive rebounding battle 19-7.
"Second-chance points are definitely big,” North Bend senior Lauren Emanuel said. "If you can get on the glass, even a missed shot is a good shot. It’s big for us. It’s been big for us all year.”
Hollenbeck, a Fort Hays (Kan.) State recruit, led Lincoln Christian (23-4) with 12 points, but played just 19 minutes because of the foul trouble and fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
North Bend faced late deficits in its subdistrict final against Wahoo and district final against Norfolk Catholic before rallying for overtime wins. But in Lincoln, the Tigers cruised to wins by 15, 8, and 16 points and gave the Emanuel sisters a special memory to relish.
“It’s very special,” Sydney Emanuel said. "We’ve always been the hardest on each other, giving each other constructive criticism, and also telling each other what we’re doing well so we can make ourselves the best we can be. It’s amazing to do this with them.”
And it ended a 19-year title drought for Coach Aaron Sterup, who helped North Bend to its last state title in 2001 when he was a first-year assistant coach.
"This is certainly a dream realized,” he said. "This team, this year, I can’t say that I’ve had more fun with a team because when they say they get along, they really get along. They have fun together."
Lincoln Christian players, from left, Addison Ehlers, Alexis Johnson, Jenna Wiltfong and Allyson Korte console one another following their loss to North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball championship games
1 of 39
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, center, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, right, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck rebounds the ball against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central celebrates a basket against Lincoln Christian during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emmanuel scores against Lincoln Christian's Brielle Power during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emmanuel , center, goes up for the rebound against Lincoln Christian's Faith McCullough, right, during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Allyson Korte, right, drives to the hoop against North Bend Central's Abby Post during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Allyson Korte shoots against North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck scores against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, left, and Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck, center, go after a loose ball during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck looks to the hoop against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Megan Ortmeier drives the offense against Lincoln Christian's Alexis Johnson during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emmanuel goes after a loose ball against Lincoln Christian during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel is guarded by Lincoln Christian's Allyson Korte during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel sinks a free throw against Lincoln Christian during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Hannah Williams (from left), Abby Post and Megan Ortmeier celebrate their victory over Lincoln Christian during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The North Bend Central bench watches as the time expires and they win the Class C1 State Championship game against Lincoln Christian on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central players erupt onto the court to celebrate their Class C1 State Championship win over Lincoln Christian on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Christian players, from left, Addison Ehlers, Alexis Johnson, Jenna Wiltfong and Allyson Korte console one another following their loss to North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Megan Ortmeier, center, hoists the Class C1 State trophy in the air following the team's win over Lincoln Christian on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Pleasanton team celebrates their Class D-1 State Championship win over Fremont Bergan on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Natalie Siegel is fouled by Fremont Bergan's Kaia McIntyre during the Class D-1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Lauren Baker is fouled by Pleasanton's Katelyn Linder during the Class D-1 State Championship game on Saturday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton seniors Paige Weisorfer, left, and Cadee Nichols wait on the bench for their championship medals.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce, center, drives to the basket against Fremont Bergan.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan 's Lauren Baker blocks a shot by Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce is guarded by Fremont Bergan's Jadin Ostrand.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton fans cheer as the team takes a timeout.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Katelyn Linder, center left, Cadee Nichols and Isabelle Paitz, center right, celebrates their win.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Natalie Siegel shoots while guarded by Fremont Bergan's Lauren Baker.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Cadee Nichols shoots against Fremont Bergan.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Allie DeGroff looks for an open pass while guarded by Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce, left, and Isabelle Paitz, right.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Pleasanton team celebrates their win.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Allie DeGroff drives to the basket while guarded by Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce, left, and Cadee Nichols, right.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Kaia McIntyre, left, shoots while guarded from Pleasanton's Isabelle Paitz.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Chelsea Fisher fights for the ball against Fremont Bergan's Lily Bojanski.
