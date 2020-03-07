Class C-1: North Bend Central wins first girls basketball state title since 2001

North Bend Central's Megan Ortmeier, center, hoists the Class C-1 state trophy.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — After surviving two overtime wins in the subdistrict and district finals to reach the Class C-1 state tournament, North Bend Central ran through its three state tournament games in decisive fashion.

The third-seeded Tigers captured their first girls basketball state title since 2001 with a dominating 48-32 win over top seed Lincoln Christian Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

North Bend (27-2) piled up a 38-21 rebounding edge and got a balanced scoring effort led by sisters Sydney, Lauren, and Kaitlyn Emanuel, who combined for 28 points.

From the opening tip, the Tigers were aggressive inside, out-rebounding Lincoln Christian 12-7 in the first quarter and getting two quick fouls on Olivia Hollenbeck, the Crusaders’ 6-foot-4 senior center who had scored 46 points in her first two state tournament games this week.

“I think we know that we just have to come out really strong and not let up no matter if we’re missing the shots,” said sophomore Sydney Emanuel, who led North Bend with 12 points and seven rebounds. "Just keep going strong and keep getting more confidence as we go.”

The Tigers feasted after Hollenbeck headed to the bench with two fouls in the first two minutes of the game. North Bend held a 13-3 advantage in second-chance points in the first half and led 28-17 at halftime.

"We knew one of our keys was rebounding,” Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna said. “With (Hollenbeck) out, that presence, they took advantage of that and got some second and even third opportunities, and built the lead early.”

North Bend won the offensive rebounding battle 19-7.

"Second-chance points are definitely big,” North Bend senior Lauren Emanuel said. "If you can get on the glass, even a missed shot is a good shot. It’s big for us. It’s been big for us all year.”

Hollenbeck, a Fort Hays (Kan.) State recruit, led Lincoln Christian (23-4) with 12 points, but played just 19 minutes because of the foul trouble and fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.

North Bend faced late deficits in its subdistrict final against Wahoo and district final against Norfolk Catholic before rallying for overtime wins. But in Lincoln, the Tigers cruised to wins by 15, 8, and 16 points and gave the Emanuel sisters a special memory to relish.

“It’s very special,” Sydney Emanuel said. "We’ve always been the hardest on each other, giving each other constructive criticism, and also telling each other what we’re doing well so we can make ourselves the best we can be. It’s amazing to do this with them.”

And it ended a 19-year title drought for Coach Aaron Sterup, who helped North Bend to its last state title in 2001 when he was a first-year assistant coach.

"This is certainly a dream realized,” he said. "This team, this year, I can’t say that I’ve had more fun with a team because when they say they get along, they really get along. They have fun together."

LC (23-4)...............7 10 9 6—32

NBC (27-2).........13 15 14 6—48

LC: Alexis Johnson 4-5 1-2 11, Olivia Hollenbeck 5-9 2-4 12, Makylee Ailes 2-6 0-1 4, Allyson Korte 1-3 1-4 3, Faith McCullough 1-1 0-0 2

NBC: Sydney Emanuel 3-10, 6-7 12, Lauren Emanuel 4-10 0-1 8, Kaitlyn Emanuel 4-13 0-0 8, Abby Post 3-3 0-0 6, Hannah Williams 2-3 0-0 6, Cierra Kluthe 2-6 0-2 4, Megan Ortmeier 1-3 0-0 2, Ally Pojar 1-2 0-0 2

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball championship games

1 of 39

sports@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/OWHJeffSheldon

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started