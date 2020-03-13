LINCOLN — Lucas Vogt missed the game-winner at the end of regulation, but had a few big shots left in overtime.

The junior guard finished with a game-high 26 points to help top-ranked Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur hold off No. 4 Sutton 59-51 and advance to the C-2 championship game where they will try to defend last year’s championship against Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday.

BRLD’s 51st consecutive win came much harder than most of the rest in their streak. The Wolverines’ largest lead in regulation was seven points, and Colton Haight’s layup for Sutton with 2 minutes 55 seconds left to tie it 46-46 were the final points of the fourth quarter after Vogt’s jumper missed in the closing seconds.

"Every time we got up by four or five, they’d knock down a 3 and cut it to two or one,” Vogt said. "We kept fighting, and once we got it to overtime, we took over."

Vogt opened overtime with two free throws, then followed his own miss on the next possession. Then, a Dylan Beutler jumper gave BRLD a 52-46 lead in overtime, and the Wolverines had broken the fever.

They outscored Sutton 13-5 in overtime with Vogt, who reached the 1,000-career point mark in the game, scoring six of his game-high 26 points in the extra session.

"Our biggest stress was we just needed to start working on stops,” Vogt said. "I think we got three stops in a row in overtime, and that was huge.”

Cade Wiseman led Sutton with 16 points.

Darwin Snyder hit three 3-pointers and ended with 12 points for BRLD.

No. 4 Sutton (24-3)......9  16  12  9    5—51

No. 1 BRLD (28-0)......11  13  17  5  13—59

S: Cade Wiseman 16, Jacob Haight 8, Quenton Jones 6, Eli Skala 6, Colton Haight 5, Dawson Nunnenkamp 5, Tyler Baldwin 5.

BRLD: Lucas Vogt 26, Darwin Snyder 12, Dylan Beutler 8, Jaxon Johnson 7, Brayden Anderson 3, Arizona Riecken 3.

