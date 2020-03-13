...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS
WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOW EXPECTED BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 8 AM
SATURDAY. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING FROM 2 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE
POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
Class C-2: Lucas Vogt scores 26 to lead BRLD to overtime win over Sutton in semifinals
LINCOLN — Lucas Vogt missed the game-winner at the end of regulation, but had a few big shots left in overtime.
The junior guard finished with a game-high 26 points to help top-ranked Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur hold off No. 4 Sutton 59-51 and advance to the C-2 championship game where they will try to defend last year’s championship against Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday.
BRLD’s 51st consecutive win came much harder than most of the rest in their streak. The Wolverines’ largest lead in regulation was seven points, and Colton Haight’s layup for Sutton with 2 minutes 55 seconds left to tie it 46-46 were the final points of the fourth quarter after Vogt’s jumper missed in the closing seconds.
"Every time we got up by four or five, they’d knock down a 3 and cut it to two or one,” Vogt said. "We kept fighting, and once we got it to overtime, we took over."
Vogt opened overtime with two free throws, then followed his own miss on the next possession. Then, a Dylan Beutler jumper gave BRLD a 52-46 lead in overtime, and the Wolverines had broken the fever.
They outscored Sutton 13-5 in overtime with Vogt, who reached the 1,000-career point mark in the game, scoring six of his game-high 26 points in the extra session.
"Our biggest stress was we just needed to start working on stops,” Vogt said. "I think we got three stops in a row in overtime, and that was huge.”
Cade Wiseman led Sutton with 16 points.
Darwin Snyder hit three 3-pointers and ended with 12 points for BRLD.
No. 4 Sutton (24-3)......9 16 12 9 5—51
No. 1 BRLD (28-0)......11 13 17 5 13—59
S: Cade Wiseman 16, Jacob Haight 8, Quenton Jones 6, Eli Skala 6, Colton Haight 5, Dawson Nunnenkamp 5, Tyler Baldwin 5.
BRLD: Lucas Vogt 26, Darwin Snyder 12, Dylan Beutler 8, Jaxon Johnson 7, Brayden Anderson 3, Arizona Riecken 3.
1 of 79
The Millard north bench celebrates a basket in the final seconds of the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs powers his way to the hoop in the boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is helped off the court after a "mild sprain" in the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders tries to protect the ball on the floor during the Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis looks to pass the ball past Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders and Skyler Wilson in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon talks to his team during a break in the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis defends against Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs looks to pass the ball in the boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Omaha South's Skyler Wilson watches for a play to develop over Millard North's Hunter Sallis in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Omaha South's Ja'Dyn McGary walks off the court following the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon waves to the crowd following the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals
1 of 79
The Millard north bench celebrates a basket in the final seconds of the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's John Forget takes a shot in the Millard North vs. Omaha South boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis moves down the court past Omaha South's DonTryl Nunn-Love in their Class A semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North vs. Omaha South Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs powers his way to the hoop in the boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is helped off the court after a "mild sprain" in the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders tries to protect the ball on the floor during the Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Saint Thomas heads for the hoop in the Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha South bench celebrates a play in the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis looks to pass the ball past Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders and Skyler Wilson in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon talks to his team during a break in the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell passes the ball to Hunter Sallis in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis defends against Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South fans celebrate a play in the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs looks to pass the ball in the boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South head coach Bruce Chubick watches the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Skyler Wilson watches for a play to develop over Millard North's Hunter Sallis in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North bench watches the Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Jadriane Saunders moves down the court in the Class A semifinal game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha South bench watches the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North walks off the court following the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Ja'Dyn McGary walks off the court following the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon waves to the crowd following the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Millard North won the game 80-59 and will face Bellevue West on Saturday for the championship.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler goes up for the rebound over others in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jonathan Shanklin and Omaha Westside's Carl Brown go up for the tip-off in their Class A semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes for two points in the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks and Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler get tangled up on the floor in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Nate Glantz leaps for a shot over Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaycee Woodard, 11, and her mom Heidi Woodard cheer on Bellevue West during the Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas powers through Bellevue West's Gregory Hepburn in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans cheer during the boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jonathan Shanklin gets a slam dunk in the Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West fans cheer during in the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler passes the ball past Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Jim Simons talks to his team during a break in the Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West vs. Omaha Westside boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi loses control of the ball in the boys basketball Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas goes for two points past Bellevue West's Gregory Hepburn in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans cheer during the Class A semifinal boys basketball game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Gabriel Hepburn tries to maneuver past Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi in their Class A semifinal game on Friday. Bellevue West won the game 89-70.