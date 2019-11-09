Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss, No. 23, and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate. The Warriors won their second state title and first since 2004.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Lincoln Lutheran defeated St. Paul 25-27, 25-20, 30-28, 25-19 on Saturday to capture the Class C-1 championship of the state volleyball tournament.

Senior Marriah Buss led the way with 26 kills. The Wichita State recruit finishes her varsity career with more than 2,300 kills, second all-time in Nebraska.

It was the Warriors' second state title and first since 2004. Lutheran finished as the runner-up last year to Wahoo.

St. Paul, the last unbeaten team left in the state, finishes the season 35-1.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

