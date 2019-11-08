LINCOLN — Lincoln Lutheran defeated Wahoo 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 on Friday in a Class C-1 semifinal of the state volleyball tournament.

The win lifts the Warriors into the C-1 final Saturday at the Devaney Center against St. Paul. Lutheran was the state runner-up last season.

Wahoo, the two-time defending champion, will play a consolation match Saturday.

» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball day one

1 of 87

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH