LINCOLN — Neutralizing Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Hollenbeck for a second time proved to be a tall order for Malcolm.

Hollenbeck more than made amends for going scoreless in Lincoln Christian’s 49-42 victory over the Clippers on Feb. 20 in a subdistrict final. This time, the 6-foot-4 senior center was 10 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the foul line. She finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

“I don’t think she’s ever had that before,” Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna said of his all-state player being blanked. “She got into some foul trouble in that game, had to sit a lot and just couldn’t get into the rhythm of things, and (Malcolm) did a good job of double- and even triple-teaming her.

“She was hungry to get back out there ... and really just dominated on both sides of the ball.”

Hollenbeck scored 14 first-half points as the Crusaders — last year’s C-1 runner-up — built a 30-18 lead.

After 10 first-half turnovers, Lincoln Christian committed five in the second half and finished 22 of 45 shooting (48.9%) from the field.

Emma Brown scored a team-high 11 points for Malcolm.

Malcolm (19-7)....................12   6    8    8—34

Lincoln Christian (22-3)......20  10  13  12—55

M: Alyssa Fortik 7, Joslyn Small 8, Ashlynn Sehi 2, Hadley Teut 1, Diamond Sedlak 2, Emma Brown 11, Kiana Dostal 3.

LC: Barrett Power 4, Brielle Power 5, Makylee Ailes 5, Halle Hueser 3, Allyson Korte 4, Alexis Johnson 7, Addison Ehlers 3, Olivia Hollenbeck 24.

— Terry Douglass

St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38

St. Paul, playing in its first state tournament game since 1993 when the Wildcats captured the Class B championship, survived after Wahoo missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“This has been a dream season for these girls,” said St. Paul coach Rick Peters, who was the boys coach when the Wildcats went to three straight C-1 title games from 1995-97. “It’s been a blast, and I’m glad we get to play on.”

Amber Kosmicki scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers. Her trey at the end of the period gave St. Paul a 28-26 lead.

“I was the open one. You just got to step up and hit those shots when they come off of you,” the 5-foot-8 sophomore said. “I have some great teammates who gave me some great passes.”

After a Brooke Poppert free throw gave St. Paul 33-32 advantage, the lead changed four times until Olivia Poppert’s two free throws and a basket gave the Wildcats a 39-36 lead with 1:23 to play.

The teams exchanged free throws until the Warriors missed the tying shot at the end.

Wahoo.............5  13    8  12—38

St. Paul............7  10  11  13—41

WAHOO: Greenfield 4, Iverson 7, Eddie 9, Sears 4, Brigham 14.

ST. PAUL: B. Poppert 11, Lukasiewicz 8, Kosmicki 13, O. Poppert 9.

— Marc Zavala

Adams Central 44, Chadron 30

After the game was tied 17-17 at halftime, Adams Central started the second half with a 10-0 spurt and never looked back.

“You can really feel our girls get into a rhythm in the third and fourth quarter there,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “We were able to step into some shots that we weren’t able to in the first half. We did a great job hitting some shots and extending that lead out.”

Libby Trausch scored a game-high 18 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead the Patriots.

Olivia Reed led Chadron with 13 points — nine came in the first quarter when the Cardinals built a 12-8 lead. However, Reed committed her third foul in the second quarter.

Adams Central (17-10)...........8  9  14  13—44

Chadron (23-3).....................12  5    3  10—30

AC: Trausch 18, Babcock 9, Lang 6, Gooden 5, L. Scott 4, Wellensiek 2.

C: Garrett 3, Dunbar 2, Strotheide 6, Bailey 6, Reed 13.

— Marc Zavala

North Bend Central 48, West Point-Beemer 33

A lack of state tournament experience didn’t appear to bother Kaitlyn Emanuel.

The North Bend freshman scored 12 points off the bench, and Sydney Emanuel added 10 for the Tigers.

“Kaitlyn is just an amazing athlete, and when she’s out there, there’s a really good chance that something good is going to happen,” North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said. “Sometimes, something bad happens because of the freshman part of it — but she’s going to make things happen one way or the other. ... She made a couple of plays that just got us going and kind of energized us a little bit.”

Emanuel, a 5-foot-10 guard, got her first basket after blocking a shot, grabbing the rebound and driving coast to coast for a layup. Less than a minute later, Emanuel’s steal and basket gave the Tigers an 11-3 lead with 2:23 left in the first quarter before she added 3-pointers in both the second and third quarters.

North Bend (25-2) shot 46.2% (18 of 39) from the field and had six players score at least five points.

West Point-Beemer (23-6).......6  5     9  13—33

North Bend (25-2)..................13  7  19    9—48

WPB: Rachel Groth 8, Reece Snodgrass 8, Sidney Swanson 14, Emily Oligmueller 3.

NB: Abby Post 6, Cierra Kluthe 6, Sydney Emanuel 10, Lauren Emanuel 5, Ally Pojar 6, Kaitlyn Emanuel 12, Madelyn Gaughen 2, Madison Bishop 1.

— Terry Douglass

