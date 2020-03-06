...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST
IOWA ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-80...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN
EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 22 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE
RED FLAG WARNINGS.
&&
BASKETBALL
Class C-2: In rematch of last years championship, Hastings St. Cecilia defeats Crofton
LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia has gained the momentum in a seemingly annual state tournament series with Crofton.
In a rematch of last year’s Class C-2 championship, the No. 3 Hawkettes used a 6-for-8 performance from the foul line by Makenna Asher during the final 95 seconds to knock off the No. 2 Warriors 62-60 in Friday’s semifinal at the Devaney Center.
The teams have met in the state tournament six of the past eight years. Crofton won the first four en route to claiming state titles, but the Hawkettes can hope that back-to-back wins over the Warriors are also both part of title runs.
This one wasn’t easy, even after St. Cecilia took a 15-point lead early in the third quarter.
Crofton (24-4) used a 9-0 run later in the period to get back into the game and cut the lead to a single possession seven times after that.
“A lot of credit to Crofton for making a run,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “They’re a very good team. We knew that they were going to make a run. Credit to our kids for having just enough left to hold on there at the end. That was a crazy game.”
Asher hit 1 of 2 shots in her final trip to the line with 7.1 seconds left to give St. Cecilia (25-3) a 62-60 lead before Alexis Arens launched a long desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer that wouldn’t fall.
“We fought back great and in the fourth quarter, we showed a lot of heart,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “Our kids are definitely very mentally tough and have the heart of a champion. We played another team with that same heart tonight and we came out on the short end of the stick.”
Bailey Kissinger finished with a game-high 20 points for St. Cecilia. Tori Thomas added 16 points and 10 rebounds while Asher finished with 12 points.
Arens topped Crofton with 19 points. Kaley Einrem and Lacey Sprakel both had 10 points.
In a double exposure image Millard South's Jayme Horan attempts to shoot a layup against Alexis Markowski during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday. The photo is framed using a cheerleaders pom pom.
Cardinal fans Brayden Kent, from left, 10, Keaton Draeger, 10, and James Quinn, 9, cheer during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown looks to pass the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete head coach John Larsen talks to player Alexis Mach during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen and Crete's Alexis Mach go up for the ball during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete's Morgan Maly moves around Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen eyes the basket past the hands of Crete's Alexis Mach during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown looks to pass the ball past Crete's Ellie Apfel during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete's Morgan Maly goes for the shot that would put her team ahead in triple overtime during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest head coach Russ Moerer calls out to his team during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete's Hannah Newton eyes the ball as Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown holds it during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Crete's Morgan Maly shoots the ball just before the buzzer, but misses, in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Grand Island Northwest's Taylor Paul and her team walk off the court following the Grand Island Northwest vs. Crete girls basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday. The Crete Cardinals won 48-47 in triple overtime.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball semifinals
Pius X's Alexis Markowski scores against Millard South's Chloe Carr during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday.
In a double exposure image Millard South's Jayme Horan attempts to shoot a layup against Alexis Markowski during their Class A state tournament semifinal game on Friday. The photo is framed using a cheerleaders pom pom.
