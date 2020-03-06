LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia has gained the momentum in a seemingly annual state tournament series with Crofton.

In a rematch of last year’s Class C-2 championship, the No. 3 Hawkettes used a 6-for-8 performance from the foul line by Makenna Asher during the final 95 seconds to knock off the No. 2 Warriors 62-60 in Friday’s semifinal at the Devaney Center.

The teams have met in the state tournament six of the past eight years. Crofton won the first four en route to claiming state titles, but the Hawkettes can hope that back-to-back wins over the Warriors are also both part of title runs.

This one wasn’t easy, even after St. Cecilia took a 15-point lead early in the third quarter.

Crofton (24-4) used a 9-0 run later in the period to get back into the game and cut the lead to a single possession seven times after that.

But the Hawkettes always found an answer.

“A lot of credit to Crofton for making a run,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “They’re a very good team. We knew that they were going to make a run. Credit to our kids for having just enough left to hold on there at the end. That was a crazy game.”

Asher hit 1 of 2 shots in her final trip to the line with 7.1 seconds left to give St. Cecilia (25-3) a 62-60 lead before Alexis Arens launched a long desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer that wouldn’t fall.

“We fought back great and in the fourth quarter, we showed a lot of heart,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “Our kids are definitely very mentally tough and have the heart of a champion. We played another team with that same heart tonight and we came out on the short end of the stick.”

Bailey Kissinger finished with a game-high 20 points for St. Cecilia. Tori Thomas added 16 points and 10 rebounds while Asher finished with 12 points.

Arens topped Crofton with 19 points. Kaley Einrem and Lacey Sprakel both had 10 points.

Hastings SC (25-3)....17  19  11  15—62

Crofton (24-4)...........14  10  18  18—60

HSC: Chloe McCauley 6, Bailey Kissinger 20, Tori Thomas 16, Natalie Kissinger 3, Makenna Asher 12, Libby Landgren 2, Katharine Hamburger 3.

C: Alexis Folkers 7, Kaley Einrem 10, Alexis Arens 19, Ryah Ostermeyer 5, Lacey Sprakel 10, Jayden Jordan 4, Ella Wragge 5.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball semifinals

