LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia repeated as Class C-2 champion Saturday night with a turnaround third quarter.

The No. 3 Hawkettes (26-3) outscored Ponca 17-6 coming out of the locker room after trailing 21-15. They scored nine points in a row after the game’s last tie and weathered a late comeback attempt from the Indians for a 41-37 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

St. Cecilia’s leader of the charge was senior center Tori Thomas, who had only two free throws to show for the first half. She scored 10 of her team’s next 21.

No. 9 Ponca (23-5) was after its first title in making the C-2 final for the first time since 1993. It was the third finals appearance for coach Bob Hayes, who had been the school’s boys coach for 22 years. His 2000 team was runner-up and the Indians were C-2 champions in 2007.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball championship games

1 of 105