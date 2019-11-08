No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia def. vs. No. 4 Norfolk Lutheran 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

The Hawkettes kept their quest for a state championship intact, reaching their first final since 2015.

“We showed good balance — overall, our serve was pretty good and our serve receive was good,” Hastings St. Cecilia coach Alan VanCura said. “The kids executed our game plan really well.”

The Hawkettes had a combined seven aces, which came from Katherine Hamburger, Jill Parr and Makenna Asher. On the attack, Katherine Hamburger had 11 kills and Tori Thomas had nine. On defense, St. Cecilia caused numerous errors and recorded nine blocks.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve been back there and it’s attribute to our kids,” VanCura said. “They’ve worked so hard for this—they didn’t want to be playing for third place and they laid it on the line.”

Norfolk Lutheran (30-7).............19 11 16

Hastings St. Cecilia (34-3).........25 25 25

NL (kills-aces-blocks): Chloe Spence 3-0-0, Madeline Becker 0-0-0, Kendra Rosberg 0-0-0, Morgan Holdorf 1-0-0, Mia Furst 0-1-0, Lauren Buhrman 1-0-0, Rebecca Gebhardt 16-1-1, Aubrey Herbolsheimer 0-0-1, Amber Bockelman 0-0-0, Halle Berner 0-1-0.

HSC: Katherine Hamburger 11-3-0, Jill Parr 1-3-0, Chloe McCauley 5-0-0, Makenna Asher 6-1-2, Adeline Kirkegaard 4-0-6, Tori Thomas 9-1-1, Erin Sheehy 0-0-0.

Set assists: NL 25 (Spence 15, Becker 10), HSC 31 (Sheehy 15, Becker 10).

— Ron Petersen

No. 3 Grand Island CC def. No. 1 Superior 25-23, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23, 15-7

Grand Island CC raced to a two-set lead, then almost lost in five as the Meyer sisters rallied Superior. Katie Maser distributed 49 assists as Gracie Woods (20), Avery Kalvoda (18) and Allison Kalvoda (11) reached double figures in kills for the Crusaders. Lauryn Willman and Kate McFarland also combined for 53 digs.

Husker commit Kalynnn Meyer had 26 kills and sister Shayla added 21 — after each had 27 in the first round.

Superior (30-3)...............23 22 26 25 7

Grand Island CC (27-5).....25 25 24 23 15

S (kills-aces-blocks): Shayla Meyer 21-0-1, Zaveah Kobza 2-0-1, Emma Schnakenberg 4-0-6, Kalynn Meyer 26-0-4.

GICC: Willman 2-6-1, Courtney Toner 0-1-0, Kate McFarland 0-1-0, Avery Kalvoda 18-0-3, Allison Kalvoda 11-0-3, Katie Maser 6-0-0, Chloe Cloud 5-0-3, Gracie Woods 20-1-2.

Set assists: S 51 (Cailyn Barry 1, Blackburn 27, Kobza 23), GICC 50 (McFarland 1, Maser 49).

