LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic swept Hastings St. Cecilia 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 on Saturday to capture the Class C-2 championship at the state volleyball tournament.

Allison Kalvoda had 13 kills and her twin sister Avery had 10 to lead the Crusaders to their 10th state title and first since 2010. Only Columbus Scotus (15) and Bellevue West (12) have won more.

It also was state-leading career victory No. 1,064 for Sharon Zavala, who has coached the Crusaders for 45 years.

The win also avenged three previous losses against the Hawkettes this season.

