LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic swept Hastings St. Cecilia 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 on Saturday to capture the Class C-2 championship at the state volleyball tournament.
Allison Kalvoda had 13 kills and her twin sister Avery had 10 to lead the Crusaders to their 10th state title and first since 2010. Only Columbus Scotus (15) and Bellevue West (12) have won more.
It also was state-leading career victory No. 1,064 for Sharon Zavala, who has coached the Crusaders for 45 years.
The win also avenged three previous losses against the Hawkettes this season.
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann goes up against Bergan's Kennedy Bacon during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Kaia Mcintyre and Allie DeGroff collide while diving for the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Karli Hedemann bumps a kill from Bergan during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts bumps the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts celebrates a kill during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann serves the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Elecea Saathoff hugs Haley Jones after winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Allie DeGroff sheds a tear after Bergan's loss at the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts celebrates a kill during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik bumps an out of bounds ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's celebrates winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's celebrates winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann celebrates a kill with her teammates during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Macy Kamler and Taylor Silva celebrate a kill by Regan Alfs during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisenmenger dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Regan Alfs celebrates a point during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch mishandles the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Taryn Fiala celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisnmenger sets the ball for a teammate during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Macy Kamler bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' bench rushes the court after their overtime win during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Lauren Pfeifer tears up after losing an overtime set against BDS during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Kaylee Noel and Macy Kamler celbrate a kill during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Caitlin Jarosz bumps the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Caitlin Jarsoz spikes the ball against BDS' Regan Alfs and Macy Kamler Millard West's at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' holds up the championship trophy after the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Mqacy Kamler spikes the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
