LINCOLN — Gavin Lipovsky helped Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central quickly establish that its third meeting of the season with No. 10 St. Paul wouldn’t be different from the others.

Lipovsky put up 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter to help the Patriots establish an early lead en route to a 65-42 victory Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament at the Devaney Center.

“We knew that they were going to come out hard and come out with a lot of intensity and energy,” Lipovsky said. “Getting out to that big lead at the start, I think we set the pace for the game and we kind of rode that.”

The senior guard hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, a couple from well behind arc.

“The shot chart’s not the same for everybody, so he gets to take some shots because he has credit in the bank that other guys probably don’t get to take,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “When he makes them, it looks a lot better. He hit two or three of them that probably for anybody else in the gym is a bad shot. But we trust him, and he stepped up big in big moments this year.”

The Patriots’ 1-3-1 zone defense also gave the Wildcats fits. Adams Central forced 19 turnovers over the first three quarters while only committing four.

“The 1-3-1 helps us be aggressive,” Foster said. “I think you saw that early. We turned them over and got easy baskets, and it kind of snowballed for us. We were aggressive early from the start, and Gavin was huge from the start of the game. He played well and shot it well, and at the top of the 1-3-1 he’s tough.”

The Patriots (25-1) led 19-11 after the first quarter and 41-23 at the half to earn their third double-figure win over the Wildcats (19-8).

“The third time seeing them and they come out firing,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “We talked defensively about what we were going to do, and they go and step back about five foot behind the line and Lipovsky hits three or four. It definitely breaks a little bit of wills doing that.”

Andy Poss topped St. Paul with 17 points.

St. Paul (19-8)................11 12 10 9—42

Adams Central (25-1)......19 22 16 8—65

SP: Tommy Wroblewski 6, Jackson Seward 2, Andy Poss 17, Logan Vogel 8, Brenden Knapp 4, Rylan Birkby 2, Kaleb Pedersen 1.

AC: Tyler Slechta 6, Lucas Bohlen 9, Dante Boelhower 7, Cam Foster 7, Gavin Lipovsky 24, Travis Niemeyer 8, Cameron Lancaster 2, Nathan Sughroue 2.

Ogallala 65, Kearney Catholic 62

With 4½ minutes to play, Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan looked at the scoreboard at the Devaney Center and saw his Stars leading Ogallala 58-50.

“I knew that score … probably wouldn’t be enough,” Langan said. “I tried to project to the kids to keep attacking, keep attacking. I think if we would have got to 70, we would have been fine. But we kind of pulled it out a little bit and were a little bit more patient instead of attacking the hoop.”

That lapse opened the door for Ogallala, which put on a late surge to beat the Stars, 65-62, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln.

Ogallala (21-4) advances to Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal game against Adams Central, which earned a 65-42 win over St. Paul.

The games were played in front of a limited, but still passionate, fan grouping of parents, grandparents and immediate family members because of the coronavirus concerns.

“It probably would have been nicer to have more people here, but … once the game actually got going and everything, it seemed like a normal game to me,” Langan said.

Senior guard Carter Brown scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally Ogallala to the victory.

Sophomore Brett Mahony led Kearney Catholic with 20 points. Junior Blake Thiele, who hit four 3-pointers followed with 14 points, while Logan O’Brien and Kegan Bosshamer added nine points apiece.

KCHS (18-8)............22 8 18 14 — 62

Ogallala (22-4)........11 16 14 24 — 65

KC — Brett Mahony 20, Blake Thiele 14, Logan O’Brien 9, Kegan Bosshamer 9, Brandt Groskreutz 6, Austin Christner 2, Dylan Merz 2.

O — Carter Brown 19, Clayton Murphy 15, Adam Kroeger 15, Andrew Marhenke 11, Corbin Murphy 5.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

