Grand Island Central Catholic’s state tournament opener Thursday was equal parts survive and advance.

With a little redemption mixed in.

The Class C-2 No. 3 Crusaders used a stingy defense with a little late luck for a 41-38 win over ninth-ranked Palmyra in the first round at Lincoln Southeast.

It moves GICC, which had lost its first game at the state tournament each of the last two seasons, into Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Center.

“Very fortunate to be marching on tomorrow,” Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said.

He was finally able to exhale only after Palmyra missed three potential game-tying shots in the final 20 seconds.

Trailing by two at a timeout with 18.3 left, Palmyra’s Austin David came up with a steal in the backcourt, but missed the ensuing layup. After sophomore Marcus Lowry missed the second of two free throws on the other end with 11.6 seconds to play, the Panthers had life.

But a pair of missed 3-pointers were off, and Dei Jengmer's rebound in the closing seconds sealed the deal.

“We knew we had our hands full — they’re a very good team, they’ve got good size, they play very hard and they’re very well coached — so we knew we were going to be in for a dogfight,” Martinez said. “Our kids did just enough, so we’ve got to give our own kids credit, too, because it’s never easy to win on day one of the state tournament.”

Russ Martinez led all scorers with 12 points — all from behind the arc — for the Crusaders. Lowry added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Palmyra got nine each from Dominic Darrah and Kaleb Kemkpkes.

Palmyra (19-7).............10  3    9  16—38

GICC (24-3)....................8  9  14  10—41

P: Dominic Darrah 9, Trenton Hammond 6, Andrew Waltke 2, Austin David 4, Jackson Junker 8, Kaleb Kemkpkes 9.

GICC: Russ Martinez 12, Koby Bales 6, Isaac Herbek 10, Marcus Lowry 11, Dei Jenger 2.

Yutan 63, Ponca 56, 2OT

A wing and a prayer got Yutan to overtime, and Brady Timm took it from there.

The Class C-2 No. 2 Chieftains tied things up on a hail mary pass and 3-pointer to end regulation, then got some clutch free throw shooting from Timm in a pair of extra sessions to knock off fifth-ranked Ponca 63-56 Thursday in the opening round of the boys state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.

“That was fun,” Yutan coach Justin Petersen said.

It very nearly wasn’t, though, after Ponca’s Cayden Phillips hit a 3-pointer to break a tie game in the final two seconds of regulation.

Petersen’s timeout was granted with 0.6 seconds to play and his team inbounding from under its own hoop.

Senior Joel Pleskac’s baseball pass found 6-foot-6 forward Colby Tichota on the wing in the front court, and Tichota dropped in the game-tying shot from just behind the arc as the buzzer sounded.

“We call that play ‘homerun’,” Petersen said. “Joel Pleskac throws just a beautiful pass, and Colby, bless him for being 6-6 and catching it and shootin it baby. That’s all it took.”

Both teams missed from the line in the final ten seconds of the first overtime - including one from Timm with less than two ticks remaining.

But the junior would make up for it in the second overtime, knocking down six from the stripe. Of his 19 points — all of which came after halftime — 15 were at the free throw line.

“That’s just what he does,” Petersen said. “Maybe didn’t have the best first half, and he comes back in the second half and that’s when champions are their best. And that’s when he is his best. We’re blessed to have him.”

Trey Knudsen led the Chieftains with 20 points, with Tichota adding 13, including three 3-pointers. Brandon Kneifl paced Ponca with 18 points. Phillips chipped in 13 and Carter Kingbury finished with ten for the Indians.

Yutan will meet third-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic in the 7 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Center on Friday.

Ponca (23-5)......13  11  10  15  3   4—56

Yutan (23-3)......17    8    6  18  3  11—63

P: Cayden Phillips 13, Brandon Kneifl 18, Bryar Bennett 6, Paul Masin 7, Carter Kingsbury 10, Aden Anderson 2.

Y: Trey Knudsen 20, Will Hays 3, Joel Pleskac 3, Brady Timm 19, Samuel Petersen 5, Colby Tichota 13.

