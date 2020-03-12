“Very fortunate to be marching on tomorrow,” Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said.
He was finally able to exhale only after Palmyra missed three potential game-tying shots in the final 20 seconds.
Trailing by two at a timeout with 18.3 left, Palmyra’s Austin David came up with a steal in the backcourt, but missed the ensuing layup. After sophomore Marcus Lowry missed the second of two free throws on the other end with 11.6 seconds to play, the Panthers had life.
But a pair of missed 3-pointers were off, and Dei Jengmer's rebound in the closing seconds sealed the deal.
“We knew we had our hands full — they’re a very good team, they’ve got good size, they play very hard and they’re very well coached — so we knew we were going to be in for a dogfight,” Martinez said. “Our kids did just enough, so we’ve got to give our own kids credit, too, because it’s never easy to win on day one of the state tournament.”
Russ Martinez led all scorers with 12 points — all from behind the arc — for the Crusaders. Lowry added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Palmyra got nine each from Dominic Darrah and Kaleb Kemkpkes.
Palmyra (19-7).............10 3 9 16—38
GICC (24-3)....................8 9 14 10—41
P: Dominic Darrah 9, Trenton Hammond 6, Andrew Waltke 2, Austin David 4, Jackson Junker 8, Kaleb Kemkpkes 9.
GICC: Russ Martinez 12, Koby Bales 6, Isaac Herbek 10, Marcus Lowry 11, Dei Jenger 2.
Yutan 63, Ponca 56, 2OT
A wing and a prayer got Yutan to overtime, and Brady Timm took it from there.
The Class C-2 No. 2 Chieftains tied things up on a hail mary pass and 3-pointer to end regulation, then got some clutch free throw shooting from Timm in a pair of extra sessions to knock off fifth-ranked Ponca 63-56 Thursday in the opening round of the boys state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
“That was fun,” Yutan coach Justin Petersen said.
It very nearly wasn’t, though, after Ponca’s Cayden Phillips hit a 3-pointer to break a tie game in the final two seconds of regulation.
Petersen’s timeout was granted with 0.6 seconds to play and his team inbounding from under its own hoop.
Senior Joel Pleskac’s baseball pass found 6-foot-6 forward Colby Tichota on the wing in the front court, and Tichota dropped in the game-tying shot from just behind the arc as the buzzer sounded.
“We call that play ‘homerun’,” Petersen said. “Joel Pleskac throws just a beautiful pass, and Colby, bless him for being 6-6 and catching it and shootin it baby. That’s all it took.”
Both teams missed from the line in the final ten seconds of the first overtime - including one from Timm with less than two ticks remaining.
But the junior would make up for it in the second overtime, knocking down six from the stripe. Of his 19 points — all of which came after halftime — 15 were at the free throw line.
“That’s just what he does,” Petersen said. “Maybe didn’t have the best first half, and he comes back in the second half and that’s when champions are their best. And that’s when he is his best. We’re blessed to have him.”
Trey Knudsen led the Chieftains with 20 points, with Tichota adding 13, including three 3-pointers. Brandon Kneifl paced Ponca with 18 points. Phillips chipped in 13 and Carter Kingbury finished with ten for the Indians.
Yutan will meet third-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic in the 7 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Center on Friday.
Ponca (23-5)......13 11 10 15 3 4—56
Yutan (23-3)......17 8 6 18 3 11—63
P: Cayden Phillips 13, Brandon Kneifl 18, Bryar Bennett 6, Paul Masin 7, Carter Kingsbury 10, Aden Anderson 2.
Y: Trey Knudsen 20, Will Hays 3, Joel Pleskac 3, Brady Timm 19, Samuel Petersen 5, Colby Tichota 13.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside fans cheer as time expires and the Warriors defeat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas, far left, high-fives players following their win over Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, right, cheers on his teammates as they take on Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A member of the janitorial staff carries a mop through the stand prior to the start of the Bellevue West game against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Lori Elkins, left, and Mary Jo Merfeld cheer on their respective children Omaha Skutt's Bradley Paragas and Andrew Merfeld as they take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink, left, wins the opening tipoff over Wahoo's Thomas Waido during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan gets fouled by Wahoo's Thomas Waido, right, as he tries to drive to the basket against Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of their state high school basketball tournament.
From left: Wahoo's Thomas Waido, and Gerardo Chavez Madrid try to keep Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez from passing the ball to Parker Hottovy during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament.
