Trophy

BRLD's Will Gatzemeyer hoists the trophy into the air as teammate Caden Hansen cheers.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 61-47 on Saturday night to capture the Class C-2 title at the boys state basketball tournament.

The Wolverines repeated as champions, having defeated Yutan in the final last year.

Dylan Beutler and Lucas Vogt each scored 16 points for 29-0 BRLD.

Central Catholic finishes the season 25-4.

