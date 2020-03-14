LINCOLN — Auburn won its second consecutive Class C-1 boys state basketball championship Saturday with a 58-34 victory over Ogallala at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This time the Bulldogs (29-0) did it with an undefeated season. Cameron Binder led all scorers with 18 points and hit all 12 of his free throws.

The title is the fifth for Auburn coach Jim Weeks, who guided Beatrice to three Class B titles before he became coach at Doane University.

Ogallala, which was led by 10 points apiece from Adam Kroeger and Carter Brown, finished the season 23-5.

