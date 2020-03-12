LINCOLN — Gavin Lipovsky helped Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central quickly establish that its third meeting of the season with No. 10 St. Paul wouldn’t be different from the others.
Lipovsky put up 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter to help the Patriots establish an early lead en route to a 65-42 victory Thursday in the opening round of the state tournament at the Devaney Center.
“We knew that they were going to come out hard and come out with a lot of intensity and energy,” Lipovsky said. “Getting out to that big lead at the start, I think we set the pace for the game and we kind of rode that.”
The senior guard hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, a couple from well behind arc.
“The shot chart’s not the same for everybody, so he gets to take some shots because he has credit in the bank that other guys probably don’t get to take,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “When he makes them, it looks a lot better. He hit two or three of them that probably for anybody else in the gym is a bad shot. But we trust him, and he stepped up big in big moments this year.”
The Patriots’ 1-3-1 zone defense also gave the Wildcats fits. Adams Central forced 19 turnovers over the first three quarters while only committing four.
“The 1-3-1 helps us be aggressive,” Foster said. “I think you saw that early. We turned them over and got easy baskets, and it kind of snowballed for us. We were aggressive early from the start, and Gavin was huge from the start of the game. He played well and shot it well, and at the top of the 1-3-1 he’s tough.”
The Patriots (25-1) led 19-11 after the first quarter and 41-23 at the half to earn their third double-figure win over the Wildcats (19-8).
“The third time seeing them and they come out firing,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “We talked defensively about what we were going to do, and they go and step back about five foot behind the line and Lipovsky hits three or four. It definitely breaks a little bit of wills doing that.”
Andy Poss topped St. Paul with 17 points.
St. Paul (19-8)................11 12 10 9—42
Adams Central (25-1)......19 22 16 8—65
SP: Tommy Wroblewski 6, Jackson Seward 2, Andy Poss 17, Logan Vogel 8, Brenden Knapp 4, Rylan Birkby 2, Kaleb Pedersen 1.
With 4½ minutes to play, Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan looked at the scoreboard at the Devaney Center and saw his Stars leading Ogallala 58-50.
“I knew that score … probably wouldn’t be enough,” Langan said. “I tried to project to the kids to keep attacking, keep attacking. I think if we would have got to 70, we would have been fine. But we kind of pulled it out a little bit and were a little bit more patient instead of attacking the hoop.”
That lapse opened the door for Ogallala, which put on a late surge to beat the Stars, 65-62, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln.
Ogallala (21-4) advances to Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal game against Adams Central, which earned a 65-42 win over St. Paul.
The games were played in front of a limited, but still passionate, fan grouping of parents, grandparents and immediate family members because of the coronavirus concerns.
“It probably would have been nicer to have more people here, but … once the game actually got going and everything, it seemed like a normal game to me,” Langan said.
Senior guard Carter Brown scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally Ogallala to the victory.
Sophomore Brett Mahony led Kearney Catholic with 20 points. Junior Blake Thiele, who hit four 3-pointers followed with 14 points, while Logan O’Brien and Kegan Bosshamer added nine points apiece.
O: Carter Brown 19, Clayton Murphy 15, Adam Kroeger 15, Andrew Marhenke 11, Corbin Murphy 5.
Auburn 54, Ashland-Greenwood 48
LINCOLN — Top-rated Auburn took the first step in its title defense with a 54-48 victory over No. 9 Ashland-Greenwood Thursday afternoon in first-round play of the Class C-1 state tournament at Devaney Center.
The Bulldogs (27-0) advanced to Friday’s 10:45 a.m. semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but winning didn’t come easily. Auburn had to overcome a second-quarter deficit and 32-point performance by Bluejays sophomore Cale Jacobsen to remain unbeaten.
With lofty expectations placed on this year’s team, Auburn coach Jim Weeks said he was just happy to win and move on.
“There’s added pressure — no question,” said Weeks, whose team captured the 2019 C-1 state title in the program’s first state-tournament appearance. “But you’ve just got to get those guys to believe in what we do every day and if you do that, it calms them down a little bit.
“We are 51-3 over the last two years and one of (the losses) was to (Ashland-Greenwood). They beat us last year, so what you saw is what we expected.”
Josh Lambert had 14 points and eight rebounds and teammate Daniel Frary had 14 points to lead Ashland-Greenwood (17-9). Cameron Binder added 13 points and five assists and CJ Hughes scored nine points, going 3 of 3 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs.
Auburn took the lead for good on Binder’s long 3-pointer from the top of the key with four seconds left in the first half, giving his team a 26-23 lead. Jacobsen’s individual 9-2 scoring run pulled the Bluejays to within 49-47 with 1:25 to play, but the Bulldogs held on, despite missing the front end of two one-and-one free-throw opportunities in the final 1:36.
Jacobson scored 30 of his team’s final 37 points, including five three-point plays. The 6-foot-3 guard finished 11 of 22 shooting from the floor, was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“Cale just makes plays and he’s not afraid of the moment or the stage,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said. “He does a great job of being a leader for our team and with that being said, we needed a balance tonight. I think we got it at times, but I think overall, offensively, we just weren’t in-system enough and we needed another two or three shots to go our way.”
While Jacobsen scored 32, Weeks said the key for the Bulldogs was keeping the other Bluejays in check. No other Ashland-Greenwood player scored more than five.
“We didn’t try to give (Jacobsen) six and-ones — or whatever it was — but he’s a really good player. He’s tough,” Weeks said. “If you do over-help, he’s going to kick out and guys are going to shoot some 3s. It’s a crapshoot.”
A: Cameron Binder 13, CJ Hughes 9, Ryan Binder 2, Daniel Frary 14, Josh Lambert 14, Hayden Hall 2.
Lincoln Christian 44, Wayne 38
LINCOLN — A dominant start propelled No. 3-rated Lincoln Christian to a 44-38 victory over Wayne Thursday afternoon in first-round play of the Class C-1 state tournament at Devaney Sports Center.
The Crusaders (22-4), who led 13-2 at the end of the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime, advanced to Friday’s 10:45 a.m. semifinal game against top-rated Auburn (27-0).
“Both offensively and defensively, in our first quarter, we got off to a great start,” Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. “It got a little bit ugly there in the second half and at times, we weren’t getting that extra pass that we wanted to go, but at the same time, Wayne did a good job of slowing things down.
“It was a good battle.”
Justin Bubak scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Crusaders. Gavin McGerr added 12 points for Lincoln Christian.
Wayne used a three-point play by Tyrus Eischeid and a basket by Shea Sweetland to cut its deficit to 40-34 with 2:27 to play. Cody Rogers scored inside to pull the Blue Devils to within 43-38 with 48 seconds left, but they couldn’t get any closer.
Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said his team’s early deficit proved to be difficult to overcome.
“We got some decent looks, but just didn’t make the shots,” Sweetland said. “I think the kids were a little tight with it being the state tournament — the first time down here for everybody.
“When you dig a hole like that and spend the entire game, trying to fight back, it’s really hard. It’s just hard to get over the top, but it was kind of like our season: the kids got down early, but then fought back.”
Eischeid finished with 15 points for the Blue Devils (21-7), who were making the program’s first appearance at state since 2014. Sweetland, who came to Lincoln averaging a 15.8 points per game, was limited to two points as Christian’s McGerr and Gage Hohlen took turns defending Wayne’s leading scorer.
“We did a great job of playing him straight up with McGerr and not giving him looks,” Nunnally said. “Gage Hohlen did a great job of coming off the bench and giving us energy and not letting him get easy looks. The two of those guys did a great job of shutting him down.”
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside fans cheer as time expires and the Warriors defeat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas, far left, high-fives players following their win over Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, right, cheers on his teammates as they take on Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A member of the janitorial staff carries a mop through the stand prior to the start of the Bellevue West game against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Lori Elkins, left, and Mary Jo Merfeld cheer on their respective children Omaha Skutt's Bradley Paragas and Andrew Merfeld as they take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink, left, wins the opening tipoff over Wahoo's Thomas Waido during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan gets fouled by Wahoo's Thomas Waido, right, as he tries to drive to the basket against Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of their state high school basketball tournament.
From left: Wahoo's Thomas Waido, and Gerardo Chavez Madrid try to keep Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez from passing the ball to Parker Hottovy during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament.
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
