Top-ranked Omaha Skutt won its 24th consecutive game Friday night, beating Bennington 41-14 at Moylan Field in the Class B quarterfinals.

Grant Diesing ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Skutt will host Waverly in next Friday’s semifinals. Skutt beat the Vikings 28-21 in double overtime during the season.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

1 of 15

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription