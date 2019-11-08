Top-ranked Omaha Skutt won its 24th consecutive game Friday night, beating Bennington 41-14 at Moylan Field in the Class B quarterfinals.
Grant Diesing ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Skutt will host Waverly in next Friday’s semifinals. Skutt beat the Vikings 28-21 in double overtime during the season.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.